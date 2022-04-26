Netflix's Bullsh*t The Game Show: What are the rules of Howie Mandel's quiz series and how much can contestants win?

Netflix is finally bringing Bullsh*t The Game Show, the much-awaited Netflix unscripted show, all set to feature Howie Mandel as the host. There is no shortage of game shows where contestants play to answer questions for an excessive amount of cash prize. However, Netflix's upcoming game show is not like these typical quiz shows.

This unique game show will feature contestants being asked questions, and the only way to win the grand prize is by convincing the opponents that the answer given is the correct answer. Netflix is set to drop the show this April 27, 2022, and here is all about the rules and prizes offered.

What are the rules of Bullsh*t The Game Show?

Bullsh*t The Game Show has a straightforward rule of play. Unlike the conventional quiz-type shows, Netflix's game show will allow players to work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by playing the card of persuasion and confidently giving incorrect answers to trick their opponent into believing they have given the correct answer. Thus, to win this game, one does not have to be the smartest person in the room but the most strategic and manipulative.

Created by Jonty Nash and Christopher Potts, famous actor and host Howie Mandel will be hosting the game show. To know more about the show, viewers can watch the official trailer here:

The trailer opens with a voice-over by Mandel and a group of anxious contestants who are given a scenario where they are on a game show and do not know any of the answers. Mandel then reveals that the scenario is the show itself which does not require correct answers from the audience, only tact and smartness. Mandel proceeds to explain the show's rules: the contestants can win a hefty cash prize by convincing the others to believe that they have given the correct answer to a question.

The trailer showcases a diverse range of contestants who either lie or realize that they were just lied to. Premised on lies, deceit, tact, and manipulation, it becomes evident why the game show is named such.

What is the amount of money contestants can win in this game show?

Bullsh*t The Game Show follows contestants as they work their way up a money ladder, much like that seen in the popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire until they reach the $1 million prize. This is the maximum amount that aspiring contestants can expect to win from the show if they make it to the top by playing the game of persuasion.

Catch Bullsh*t The Game Show on Netflix this April 27, 2022.

Edited by Suchitra