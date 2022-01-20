"We can just be ourselves and have good chemistry out there" - Steph Curry excited to host new game show with wife Ayesha Curry

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha will host an upcoming new game show called "About Last Night" on HBO Max. It will be Steph's first hosting gig, while Ayesha has hosted three TV shows: "Ayesha's Home Kitchen," "The Great American Baking Show" and "Family Food Fight."

"About Last Night" will premiere on February 10th and was executive produced by Steph and Ayesha, per People.com. The celebrity game show, hosted by the Currys, features three celebrity couples being asked various trivia questions, taking on challenges and quizzes per episode.

Steph and Ayesha Curry have been together since 2008. They were engaged in 2010 and got married in 2011. They have three children - daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon. "About Last Night" is their first show together as a couple. Steph Curry told People.com that he was nervous in the beginning but eventually had fun doing it.

"I've seen her host before, when you see it in person, we can just be ourselves and have good chemistry out there. But then just how much fun the couples say they had afterward because it's kind of nerve-wracking," Steph said.

"You don't know what the questions are. You don't know where it can go. You want to present your best self there at end of day, just being yourself. And I like to have fun, no matter what. I'm a big goofball," he added.

During the game, the celebrity couples will have to match their answers to "uncensored" questions. These are questions and challenges about their personalities, tastes and everything under the sun.

There will also be a bonus round against Ayesha and Steph Curry. If the contestants win, they can add more money to their chosen charity. "About Last Night" is loosely based on the TV game show "Tattletales" from the 1970s and 80s hosted by Bert Convy.

Hollywood celebrities, NBA players among guests for Ayesha and Steph Curry's HBO game show

Ayesha and Steph Curry at the 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals

"About Last Night" will have eight episodes starting February 10th on HBO Max. In each episode, there will be three celebrity couples as contestants. For the whole season, there will be a total of 24 celebrity couples on the show.

Some of the more notable Hollywood couples participating are "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews, Broadway star Tituss Burgess and his partner Pablo Salinas, and singer-actress Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend Jonathan Scott.

Steph Curry's current and former teammates will also be on the show. His sister Sydell Curry-Lee and her husband Damion Lee, who is Steph's teammate with the Golden State Warriors, will be contestants. Draymond Green and his wife Hazel Renee and former Warriors player Stephen Jackson and his wife Tamara Jackson will also make an appearance.

