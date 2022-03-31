4 best reality shows on Netflix you shouldn't miss

Netflix has frequently aced it when giving binge-worthy content to its viewers. The highest subscribed OTT platform contains a variety of addictive shows that oscillate from dating to plot-selling.

Recently, the platform released numerous new series that have generated massive buzz among online viewers. If you are looking for content worth your watch, you should not miss these latest shows.

The reality shows below are based on fictional plots, filmed in a way that keeps the viewers engaged with them.

Everything to know about shows you shouldn't skip on Netflix

Take a look at the four recently released shows on Netflix, famous for their drama-filled content accompanied by several twists and turns.

1) Love is Blind Season 2

The platform released its hit dating reality show Love is Blind for a second season on February 18, 2022. Its out-of-the-box content attracted viewers to binge-watch it.

Can you imagine falling in love without seeing a person at all?

Although the idea may seem out of place, the show is based on a social experiment where 30 men and women date each other by talking from their respective pods. The ten-episode series hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey features men and women getting to know each other deeply with a wall standing between them.

As soon as the two contestants propose to each other for a relationship, they get to see each other. Contestants who find love are sent on a trip to get to know each other.

However, the outcome of the result appears when they stand in front of the altar to get married. Do all the couples say a yes, then? To know that, you have to watch the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."

2) Too Hot To Handle Season 3

Hot and irresistible in every sense, another dating reality show on Netflix, Too Hot To Handle, is one of its most successful series. It is compelling, not just for the viewers but also for the contestants.

Ten hot singletons sign up to spend a couple of weeks in a resort and stand a chance to win $100,000 by performing numerous tasks. Sounds easy, right?

No, the journey is not as smooth, as these sizzling hot singletons have to abide by the pact of not getting physically involved with each other.

Men and women at the resort are allowed to look sensuous, but they have to resist the temptation around them. However, every time they break the pact, they will lose some amount from the grand cash prize.

Netflix started releasing the ten-episode Season 3 on January 19, 2022.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there's a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they'll have to give up sex."

3) Selling Sunset Season 4

A show based on the best female realtors in LA belonging to the Oppenheim Group stirs fascinating excitement among viewers, forcing them to watch every episode in one go.

Netflix's plot selling series has created an immense buzz among its fans season by season. New drama awaits every season, accompanied by the tactics of selling a plot.

The show stars Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander Heather, Young Romain Bonnet, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

Moreover, the show's last season concluded with a catfight between two realtors, which kept fans in grave anticipation for the plot of Season 5. Netflix released Season 4 of Selling Sunset on November 24. 2021, while the latest season will be available from April 22, 2022.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama."

4) The Circle Season 3

In a world where social media dominates, it is very tough to trust someone by just talking to them online. However, many people fall into the trap of being lied to or catfished by the person they speak to.

After two successful seasons, the show was renewed by Netflix for a thirteen-episode third season. The Circle features a bunch of women and men who talk to each other without coming face-to-face and continue to catfish each other to ultimately will $100,000.

Moreover, the 13-episode series attracts more viewership for its unprecedented twists and turns. Season 3 of The Circle was released on September 8, 2022.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000."

Moreover, Netflix has renewed most of the series mentioned above for a new season.

