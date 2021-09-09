Who is Ava Capra? The Circle Season 3 star had an abusive childhood and was bullied in school

It's only been a day since Netflix dropped the first batch of episodes of The Circle, and viewers are glued. From picking favorites to getting into serious discussions about elimination, The Circle has gotten the buzz going.

In its third season, The Circle is a social experiment led by a virtual app, using which players can either present their authentic selves or choose to catfish. This year, there are as many as eight contestants on The Circle, and Ava Marie Capra is one. She happens to have an interesting and elaborate backstory.

Who is Ava Capra on The Circle?

The America's Next Top Model star isn't alone on the show. She and her sister Chanel played the game and succeeded, albeit for a little while. What happens to them by the end of the fourth episode? Only time will tell.

Over the years, Ava has amassed a loyal band of fans on social media. She keeps them entertained with glimpses of her personal life, including photos with family and friends.

Hers is a fun feed to scroll through, but underneath all the smiles and toothy grins is a woman who has had a troubled childhood. Soon after her exit from ANTM, she spoke with Celebrity Dirty Laundry.

In the interview, Ava elaborated on how her father would abuse her and was bullied at school.

Also Read

She had said:

"I grew up in a home with an abusive father and even was subjected to bullying in school. I refuse to be a bystander when that kind of thing is taking place."

Ava is closest to her mother

Occasionally, she takes to social media to appreciate her mother's work raising three children. Earlier this year, on Mother's Day, she wrote a heartwarming note acknowledging the love and affection her mother showered her with all these years.

Part of her note read:

"Without you, I don’t exist. Thank you for being patient with me, always loving, being honest & taking care of our family. Iam spoiled, I really don’t know how I got so lucky but I did. I really don’t deserve your love, I hope I make you proud everyday as your daughter. You are my everything. You keep me going! You’re the strongest, funniest, most incredible woman I know."

Netflix will release four episodes of The Circle each week until September 22. The finale is scheduled to air on September 29.

Edited by Srijan Sen