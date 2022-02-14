Love is Blind Season 2: Who are the six couples and where to follow them on Instagram?

Love is Blind Season 2 featured thirty new singles entering the dating pods, out of which only six couples were left engaged. After falling in love and getting engaged in the dating pods, the couple now has a crucial decision to make about the time they spend with each other and ultimately on their marriage.

Love is Blind Season 2 premiered on February 11, 2022, and had its first five episodes aired. The show still has nine more episodes left for viewers to find out which couples really think "love is blind."

Here is a look at the six couples' Instagram accounts and more details on where they stand.

'Love is Blind' Season 2 six couples and their Instagram accounts

1) A look at Nick and Danielle

The couple were the first to get engaged in Season 2. Their chemistry was strong from the get-go. The couple did get into some arguments during their vacation, but both are shown standing at the altar in the preview at the end of episode five.

Take a quick look at their Instagram accounts:

2) Abhishek "Shake" and Deepti

While the Love is Blind couple revealed that the two were not their usual types, they formed a strong emotional connection at the pods and left for Mexico as an engaged couple. With Shake trying to make some tough choices for the relationship, it was clear to viewers that Deepti seemed more connected to Abhishek in the paradise.

The duo could also be seen standing at the altar together in the episode preview. Take a look at the duo's Instagram accounts.

3) Kyle and Shaina

Kyle and Shaina were the third to leave the show engaged. Kyle seemed more invested in Shaina than the other way around as Shaina still had feelings for fellow contestant Shayne. She left for Chicago after saying "yes" to Kyle on the show to see if she could work things out with Shayne.

Neither of them is seen wearing their wedding attire in the preview, so there is a chance that the couple may have called it quits.

4) Shayne and Natalie

Even after developing feelings for Shaina, Shayne chose to follow his heart and propose to Natalie. The pair hit trouble in paradise after recognizable personality differences between them emerged.

While the season preview shows Shayne standing at the altar, his storming out of the building may hint at the end of his relationship with Natalie.

5) Salvador and Mallory

Mallory was torn between Jarrette and Salvador in the pods but decided the latter was for her. Her lingering feelings for Jarrette did affect the couple's relationship, but they have seemed to work things out by spending time together in Chicago.

In the season preview, Mallory is seen wearing a wedding dress.

6) Jarrette and Iyanna

Similar to Shayne, Love is Blind star Jarrette found himself torn between Mallory and Iyanna. He eventually ended up proposing to Iyanna, but with lingering feelings for Mallory, the couple is in for a bumpy ride.

In the episode preview, Jarrette asked, "What's going on?" and the viewers saw Iyanna getting out of the car in a wedding dress.

Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 2, will air its new episodes next Friday, February 25, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi