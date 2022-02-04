Who is Iyanna McNeely from Love Is Blind season 2?

Cast of Love Is Blind season 2, Iyanna McNeely, is excited to find her soulmate through this speed dating show on Netflix that will air on February 11, 2022.

Working professional Iyanna McNeely will talk to single men on the show without meeting them in person. All communication will happen through pods.

Who is Iyanna McNeely in Love Is Blind?

27-year-old Iyanna McNeely enrolled at Kennesaw State University in 2012 after graduating from a local high school.

She started her career in 2008 as a camp counselor and assistant at World of Faith’s camp.

From 2016 to 2018, she worked as a file clerk at Waldon Adelman Castilla Hiestand & Prout before serving as a behavioral youth counselor and family intervention specialist at Youth Villages.

In 2019, she worked as a Family Support Specialist and Residential Behavioral Counselor and later joined Golden Surrogacy in the Greater Chicago Area in 2020 as a program coordinator to help children and families in need.

Now, the goofy McNeely is starring in Love Is Blind with a hope to find someone who can love her with all his heart. She will play alongside other single contestants namely – Aja Johnson (28, Paralegal), Caitlin McKee (31, Medical Software Sales), Danielle Ruhl (29, Associate Director, Marketing), Deepti Vempati ( 31, Information (Data) Analyst), Hope Alicia (32, Sales Manager), Juhie Faheem (31, Clinical Therapist), Kara Williams (32, Client Service Manager), Mallory Zapata (32, Communications Manager), Natalie Lee (29, Consulting Manager), Olivia Harris (29, Recruitment Partner), Shaina Hurley (32, Hairstylist), Shea'na Grigsby (36, Event Partnership Director), Trisha Frame (30, Broker) and Chassidy Mickale (34, Business owner).

In the show Love Is Blind, McNeely will talk to 14 single men through a pod, and only if she is wooed over by her prospective partner will the duo meet in-person.

The men with whom she will have her initial conversations in are - Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee (33, Veterinarian / House DJ), Brandon McGhee (36, Insurance Broker), Brian Ngo (32, Advertising Strategist, Marine Corps Veteran, Doctor of Psychology, professor), James “Joey” Miller (30, Business Strategy Consultant), Jarrette Jones (32, Project Manager), Jeremy Hartwell (36, Director/Entrepreneur), Nick Thompson (36, VP of Product Marketing), Kyle Abrams (29, Glazier), Rocky Smith (30, Executive), Shayne Jansen (32, Real Estate Agent), Salvador Perez (31, Executive Assistant), Vito Salamone (33, Pizzeria Owner), Julius Cacho (39, Logistics Manager), Haseeb Husn (28, lawyer), and Jason Beaumont (31, Flight Attendant)

McNeely's journey to find true love starts on February 11, 2022 on Love Is Blind with the season 2 finale airing on February 25, 2022 on Netflix.

Edited by Sabika