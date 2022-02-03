Who is Brandon McGhee from Love Is Blind? Meet insurance broker with bodybuilding skills

Brandon McGhee is a 36-year-old insurance broker who is also marking his debut as a reality TV star on Netflix's second season of Love Is Blind.

Brandon will embark on a journey to find his soulmate with 29 other fellow contestants on the show. The show will follow a speed dating format in which the candidates will be able to talk to their potential love interests but will not be able to see their faces.

Netflix is back with the show's second season after the first was a hit among viewers. The show premieres on February 11, 2022.

Brandon McGhee's journey on Love Is Blind

Brandon McGhee announced to his social media followers that he is one of the cast members of the Netflix show. He uploaded a picture of himself with a caption that said,

“So excited to announce that I’m one of the season 2 cast members of @loveisblindnetflix ! Can’t wait for you to see if I was able to find love in this experiment when Love is Blind premieres on Feb 11th.”

Brandon McGhee of Love Is Blind has already charmed viewers with his strong physique and personality. He uploaded a short video to his Instagram account which was also well-received by the viewers.

A glimpse into Brandon McGhee

Brandon McGhee is a Central Michigan University graduate. McGhee holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. He also completed his Master of Public Administration from DePaul University.

He had previously worked as an account specialist at Aon Risk Solutions and later joined Taylor group as a Sales and Marketing Specialist. He was promoted to Client Retention Manager in 2016.

Moreover, Bradon McGhee holds experience as an Account Representative at Alliant/Mesirow, Production Underwriter at The Hanover Insurance Group and Associate Broker at Amwins group. His most recent work profile was as a Senior Client Service Manager at Gallagher, where he joined in January 2022.

Brandon is a fitness enthusiast. He has been participating in the Men's Physique Competition since 2020. His feed is filled with his workout photos and videos.

The Nextflix series Love Is Blind season 2 will have the contestants establish their emotional connections that will eventually conquer physical attraction. The ones who pop the question in the end will get to see each other for the first time and navigate their journey through life either as an engaged or married couple.

