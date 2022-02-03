Who is Deepti Vempati from Love Is Blind? Meet information data analyst with photography skills

Love Is Blind returns with a new season on Netflix featuring 30 new singles. One of the contestants is Deepti Vempati, a 31-year-old Indian girl from Chicago.

She is an information data analyst who loves traveling, and her Instagram is filled with travel photos. Her story highlights mention some destinations she has been to — Colorado, Hawaii, Singapore, Banff, and India. Vempati enjoys jetting off to beautiful places and capturing memories through her camera lens.

Apart from data analysis, the contestant clearly has skills for photography. She has shared her talent on social media with some beautiful postcard-worthy pictures.

Deepti Vempati has two siblings

Vempati has shared a few details about her personal life, including her family. However, a couple of photos feature her with two of her siblings — brother Sunny Vempati and sister Divya Vempati. The trio’s parents are Venkat and GV Vempati, and Sunny is married to Hina Merchant.

The family also owns two dogs, one is Sunny and Hina’s Vino and another is Vempati’s Pixel.

The two pooches have featured in several pictures of the Love Is Blind contestant, who mentioned in her Instagram bio that she comes from two cultures. She said,

“Product of two cultures intertwined into one soul.”

Going by her family’s surname, Vempati is a commonly-used surname in Andhra Pradesh, India. Details of the contestant’s origin from her mother’s side is unknown.

When will Love Is Blind Season 2 premiere?

Vempati is all set to appear in Love Is Blind Season 2 to find a partner. Her bio reads,

“I would tell the love of my life I’m ready to light up his life because my name literally means light.”

However, she confessed her biggest fear in her introductory clip. She said,

“I’m scared about being vulnerable or being steered in the wrong direction in the pods."

Only time will determine the fate of Vempati whether she’ll find her right match or not. Meanwhile, the second season will premiere on Netflix on February 11, Friday. The dating show centers around 30 singles who try modern dating through a less conventional approach.

Without meeting their potential partners face-to-face, they talk to them from their respective pods. When the contestants discover compatibility and love with their partner, they meet for the first time as an engaged couple. Will someone’s appearance affect the wedding? Only time will tell.

Love Is Blind is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who will guide the contestants every step of the way toward finding love.

