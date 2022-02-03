Who is Brian Ngo? Love Is Blind contestant comes with five job titles

Netflix's Love Is Blind is back with its second season after the first installment of the show became an instant hit. Brian Ngo is one of the cast members of the show and comes with five job titles.

The Love Is Blind star is an advertising strategist, Marine Corps veteran, professor and doctor of psychology, and now marks his debut as a reality TV star. Brian Ngo is currently employed at Columbia College and Wunderman Thompson. He made his debut on the show to find love and a potential partner.

Brian Ngo is a contestant on Love Is Blind season 2 (Image via brianqngo/ Instagram)

The cast members on the show cannot see each other's faces until they establish an emotional connection and can only see each other once they plan to get engaged. The show premieres on February 11, 2022 on Netflix.

A closer look at Brian Ngo, his life, and his family

Ngo studied B.A. in public relations and image management at Columbia College Chicago. He is the son of Vietnam war refugees who settled in a small rural community on Missouri's vast plains. Very early on in his life, he learnt about both the cultures, the importance of experiencing, living, and respecting them.

He holds an M.S. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University. He also gained a Doctor of Psychology degree from Touro University Worldwide.

Brian was most educated about culture while he was serving as a US Marine. During his period of service, he traveled across thirteen countries which sparked his interest in people's cultures and way of life. This interest helped him pursue a career in creative strategy and storytelling.

Brian Ngo marks in reality TV debut on Netflix's Love Is Blind

Brian Ngo debuts as a reality star on the show. Like the other contestants, he has also uploaded a video to Instagram in which he says,

"I crack a lot of jokes, a lot of dumb jokes. I don't know- I am extremely outgoing and loud."

Apart from Instagram, Brian Ngo is active on Twitter and Tik Tok. He has over 1K followers on Instagram. Brian Ngo's net worth is estimated to be in the range of $1M to $5M.

Also Read Article Continues below

Netflix dating show Love Is Blind has 30 cast members looking to find love and a potential partner by the end of the show. The concept prefers couples establishing an emotional connection first before seeing each other's faces.

Edited by Sabika