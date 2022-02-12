Why is everyone hating on Shayne Jansen after 'Love Is Blind' premiere? (Spoilers)

Netflix dropped five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 on February 11. Fans are hooked on the show but have one common opinion about contestant Shayne Jansen.

The 31-year-old real estate agent from Chicago turned out to be a big flirt on the dating series. While he was flirtatious and verbally intimate with hairstylist Shaina Hurley, he had deep conversations with consulting manager Natalie Lee.

He was seen revealing his feelings to the camera and mentioned that the interaction with Hurley was "flirty fun, like s*xiness," but with Lee, it was "way more emotionally stimulating."

When Hurley couldn’t decide whether to go with Jansen, the latter chose Lee to be his fiancée. While the love triangle delivered a whole lot of drama, viewers expressed their opinions regarding Jansen on social media.

Fans found Shayne Jansen “annoying”

Jansen was seen being flirtatious with Hurley as their conversations mostly involved intimacy. They hardly had any deep conversations, but talked about places they would like to have s*x.

Fans found Jansen “toxic” and “annoying” especially when he always ended up asking Hurley about her clothes. Viewers were left confused as they wondered why both ladies found Jansen’s personality attractive.

Here’s what fans have to say:

What happens next with Jansen in 'Love Is Blind' Season 2?

Jansen proposed to Lee in Episode 3 before jetting off to Mexico with fellow couples. The first two episodes focused on the contestants finding their match the unconventional way. They dated from their pods without seeing each other.

One of the more dramatic moments was when Jansen heard Lee’s voice and thought it was Hurley. But the couple got over their issue and were seen flying off to Mexico together.

The first half of Love Is Blind Season 2 ended with the couples returning to an apartment Chicago, where they had to live together until their wedding. The preview clip featured Lee’s mother concerned about her being engaged to Jansen. The video later showed Hurley questioning Lee and Jansen’s relationship.

Sitting between the pair, Hurley said:

“Like, I care about you. Did you guys think you’re compatible? That is comical.”

The video moved to the next shot that featured Lee and Jansen on a date night with the latter busy texting someone else. Lee could be seen saying to the camera:

“We have such big issues. I think I’m at a breaking point.”

When Jansen got engaged to Lee, Hurley accepted Kyle Abrams’ proposal. Apart from them, the other engaged couples of Love Is Blind Season 2 include Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vampati, Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, and Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez.

