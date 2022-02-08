Who is Shaina Hurley from Love Is Blind? Meet hairstylist with an interest in adventure sports

30 new contestants are ready to fall in love on Netflix's new reality show Love Is Blind season 2. The show is set to premiere on February 11 and has already gained massive popularity for its first season and fans are looking forward to learning more about the new contestants for the upcoming season. Love Is Blind is a show about finding out whether two people can fall in love without laying eyes on each other.

Contestants will be living in their individual pods. Simultaneously, they will be talking to different contestants without seeing them. Viewers will spot these contestants trying to know everything they need, to fall in love with the person on the other side of the wall.

What does Shaina Hurley from Love Is Blind do?

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is going to introduce a bunch of new contestants with vibrant personalities. All of the contestants have their individual outlook on dating and are looking for the partner who is right for them.

Shaina Hurley is a contestant on Love Is Blind season 2. She is 32-years-old and works as a hairstylist. She has a separate Instagram account where she posts her work.

She currently has 2067 followers on her personal account and 493 followers on her work account.

The Chicago-based hairstylist is into freelancing and has styled eminent personalities like Zooey Deschanel.

Apart from her work life, Shaina Hurley is also an adventure enthusiast. She loves adventure sports and was spotted indulging in paragliding, horse-riding, and biking on rough terrains.

Shaina Hurley shares with Netflix her perspective towards dating. She stated,

“I appreciate honesty in all things, especially dating. Just tell the truth.”

How many episodes will Love Is Blind season 2 have?

Season 2 of Love Is Blind will run for three weeks. Similar to the first season, this season too will have 14 episodes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hosts from the previous season Vanessa and Nick Lachey will host the upcoming season as well.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sabika