Who is Hope Alicia from Love Is Blind Season 2?

Hope Alicia is one of the contestants in Love is Blind Season 2. The show's last season had 30 contestants who came on board to find the love of their lives. This year, the show has also signed up 30 new contestants, and fans are highly excited to hear more about them.

Finding love is a complex concept. Sometimes, people are driven more by looks than the thoughts and beliefs of others. Therefore, the show features an entirely different way of finding love. Thirty contestants who wish to find a partner interact with each other one at a time.

But there lies a wall in between them. This demands contestants to decide whether they like the other person without seeing them.

More about Hope Alicia from Love is Blind Season 2

She is 32 and currently works as a sales manager. Earlier, Hope Alicia had completed her internship at the Brick Boilermaker Golf Compiler as a Merchandise Manager. From 2012 to 2016, she worked at CDW-G as an Account Manager.

Her appearance in the trailer and other promotional videos for Love is Blind Season 2 have seen her come across as fun and bubbly. In one of her shots for the upcoming show, Hope revealed that she is a very out-going person and loves to travel places. She lives in Chicago, Illinois.

When asked about dating during the promotion of Love is Blind Season 2, Hope Alicia said:

" I want someone to take me for who I am and not try to change me."

She seems to have a supremely confident personality, and her Instagram suggests that she enjoys her life to the fullest. In a video for the upcoming show, Hope stated:

"I am a doer. I am not one to sit at home. So I want someone to travel with, go to new restaurants, take on a new adventure."

The series consists of many other contestants with vibrant personalities set to find their love.

When is Love is Blind Season 2 premiering?

The second season of Love is Blind premieres on February 11 at 3.00 am EST on Netflix. It will be hosted by real-life couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

Also Read Article Continues below

The show will be nearly 14 episodes long.

Edited by Ravi Iyer