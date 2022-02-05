Who is Nick Thompson from Love Is Blind? Meet the self-proclaimed humanist

Love Is Blind returns soon with a new season on Netflix. The show welcomes 30 singles, including Nick Thompson, to find their one true love.

Thompson is a 36-year-old Chicago native who calls himself a humanist in his Instagram bio. Although he is a VP of Product Marketing by profession, he is often seen participating in various events for non-profit organizations.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Thompson has significant years of experience as a volunteer. He has contributed as a "contributor of volunteers" at Bernie’s Book Bank, Feed My Starving Children, and YouthBuild Lake Country. He also joined the Bernie Sanders 2020 rally with his friends.

Thompson is also a writer who has penned down a few articles related to marketing. Apart from wearing multiple hats, the reality TV star loves to party, travel, and participate in friendly football games.

Nick Thompson is a “neat freak”

There is not much information about Thompson’s family on social media. He is very close to his pup Greyson, a poodle, with several pictures of the adorable dog on his Instagram.

The cold brew coffee lover’s introductory poster of Love Is Blind reads that he is a neat freak. In the cast announcement video, Thompson appreciated the unique method of dating on the show.

He said:

“I think I’m most excited about getting rid of all the distractions of the real world and just really hone in and think about the people that I’m engaging with and truly getting to know them.”

Only time will tell whether the creative process of finding a partner will help Thompson to fall in love or not.

All about Love Is Blind Season 2

Apart from Thompson, the upcoming season will feature 14 men including Salvador Perez, Jason Beaumont, Abhishek’ Shake’ Chatterjee, Brandon McGhee, Jeremy Hartwell, Brian Ngo, James “Joey” Miller, Rocky Smith, Julius Cacho, Shayne Jansen, Kyle Abrams, Haseeb Husn, Vito Salamone, and Jarrette Jones.

There are also 15 women: Deepti Vempati, Shaina Hurley, Natalie Lee, Caitlin McKee, Iyanna McNeely, Aja Johnson, Juhie Faheem, Hope Alicia, Danielle Ruhl, Trisha Frame, Olivia Harris, Mallory Zapata, Shea’na Grigsby, Chassidy Mickale, and Kara Williams.

Hosted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind Season 2 is all set to premiere on February 11. The Netflix dating show will end on February 25.

Edited by Atul S