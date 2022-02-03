What time will Love Is Blind season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, cast, and more

Netflix’s love-finding series Love is Blind is set to return with its second season. The show has gained massive popularity since its debut in 2020. After all, the show is about helping people find the love of their lives. It features contestants talking to each other without being face-to-face. Two people can only see each other for the first time once they develop a connection and agree to marry each other.

But will they really like to be with someone who they chose just by talking? This is what the show features majorly. Last season, the show saw 30 contestants appearing to discover love. Season 2 will also see 30 new faces of different ages, professions, and nationalities. Fans are excited to see if the contestants will find the love of their life.

When to watch Love is Blind?

Season 2 of Love is Blind is all about finding love without coming face to face. The show has onboarded a bunch of contestants with vibrant personalities. Hosted by real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the love-finding series arrives with ten episodes.

The premiere episode of the show will air in the US on February 11, 2022 on Netflix at 3.00am EST. It will be followed by four more episodes released on February 19. The series finale will be released on February 25. Each episode covers a duration of nearly an hour.

Last season, viewers saw only two couples being able to find their special one. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton were one couple, and Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike were the other couple. Moreover, both the couples got married at the altar and have recently celebrated their third anniversary.

Who will we see on Love Is Blind?

The show has managed to bring in contestants with interesting choices. Many of them are hopeful that they will find the love of their life on the show. In the trailer, one of the cast members, Mallory, said,

"I hope they like big dogs because I have a really big German Shepherd,"

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, another contestant, Salvador, is looking forward to finding a best friend rather than a partner on the show.

Edited by Sabika