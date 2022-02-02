'Love Is Blind' cast list: Brian, Aja, and others in Season 2

With the idea of making people fall in love with each other without seeing their prospective partner, Love is Blind is all set to premiere its season 2 on Netflix on February 11, 2002.

Set in Chicago, Season 2 of the show will follow 30 people hoping to find love in the speed dating format. Love is Blind season finale will air on February 25, 2022.

'Love Is Blind': Cast

Season 2 of Love is Blind will show 15 single men and 15 single women taking the plunge to find a loving life partner. Here are the names of all the contestants who will search for love in the pods:

1. Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee — 33, Veterinarian / House DJ

2. Aja — 28, Paralegal

3. Brandon McGhee — 36, Insurance Broker

4. Brian Ngo — 32, Advertising Strategist, Marine Corps Veteran, Doctor of Psychology

5. Caitlin McKee — 31, Medical Software Sales

6. Chassidy Mickale — 34, Business Owner, Hairstylist, Make up artist, Image consultant

7. Danielle — 29, Associate Director, Marketing

8. Deepti — 31, Information (Data) Analyst

9. Haseeb — 28, Lawyer

10. Hope Alicia — 32, Sales Manager

11. Iyanna — 27, Program Coordinator

12. James 'Joey' — 30, Business Strategy Consultant

13. Jarrette Jones — 32, Project Manager

14. Jason Beaumont — 31, Flight Attendant

15. Jeremy Hartwell — 36, Director/Entrepreneur

16. Juhie Faheem — 31, Clinical Therapist

17. Julius — 39, Logistics Manager

18. Kara Williams — 32, Client Service Manager

19. Kyle Abrams — 29, Glazier

20. Mallory Zapata — 32, Communications Manager

21. Natalie Lee — 29, Consulting Manager

22. Nick Thompson — 36, VP of Product Marketing

23. Olivia Harris — 29, Recruitment Partner

24. Rocky Smith — 30, Executive

25. Salvador Perez — 31, Executive Assistant

26. Shaina Hurley — 32, Hairstylist

27. Shayne Jansen — 32, Real Estate Agent

28. Shea'na Grigsby — 36, Event Partnership Director

29. Trisha Frame — 30, Broker

30. Vito Salamone — 33, Pizzeria Owner

In the first season of Love Is Blind, only two couples - Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, along with Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike - passed all the stages and got married at the altar on November 2018.

About 'Love is Blind'

The series shows 15 single men and women who have 10 days to find their soulmates in a speed-dating format. But with a condition – they cannot see each other. They can only talk to each other through different but connected pods.

Eventually, men will propose to their love interest and if the answer is yes, the couple will meet face to face for the first time. The engaged couple is then sent on a vacation to connect on a deeper level. After vacation, the couple meets their partner’s family in their apartments.

And at the end, on their wedding day at the altar, the couple finally decide whether they want to get married or go their separate ways.

After a successful run of Season 1, produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen, season 2 of Love is Blind is back again and will air on Netflix on February 11, 2002.

