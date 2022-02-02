'Love Is Blind' cast list: Brian, Aja, and others in Season 2

With the idea of making people fall in love with each other without seeing their prospective partner, Love is Blind is all set to premiere its season 2 on Netflix on February 11, 2002.
Set in Chicago, Season 2 of the show will follow 30 people hoping to find love in the speed dating format. Love is Blind season finale will air on February 25, 2022.
'Love Is Blind': Cast
Season 2 of Love is Blind will show 15 single men and 15 single women taking the plunge to find a loving life partner. Here are the names of all the contestants who will search for love in the pods:
1. Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee — 33, Veterinarian / House DJ
2. Aja — 28, Paralegal
3. Brandon McGhee — 36, Insurance Broker
4. Brian Ngo — 32, Advertising Strategist, Marine Corps Veteran, Doctor of Psychology
5. Caitlin McKee — 31, Medical Software Sales
6. Chassidy Mickale — 34, Business Owner, Hairstylist, Make up artist, Image consultant
7. Danielle — 29, Associate Director, Marketing
8. Deepti — 31, Information (Data) Analyst
9. Haseeb — 28, Lawyer
10. Hope Alicia — 32, Sales Manager
11. Iyanna — 27, Program Coordinator
12. James 'Joey' — 30, Business Strategy Consultant
13. Jarrette Jones — 32, Project Manager
14. Jason Beaumont — 31, Flight Attendant
15. Jeremy Hartwell — 36, Director/Entrepreneur
16. Juhie Faheem — 31, Clinical Therapist
17. Julius — 39, Logistics Manager
18. Kara Williams — 32, Client Service Manager
19. Kyle Abrams — 29, Glazier
20. Mallory Zapata — 32, Communications Manager
21. Natalie Lee — 29, Consulting Manager
22. Nick Thompson — 36, VP of Product Marketing
23. Olivia Harris — 29, Recruitment Partner
24. Rocky Smith — 30, Executive
25. Salvador Perez — 31, Executive Assistant
26. Shaina Hurley — 32, Hairstylist
27. Shayne Jansen — 32, Real Estate Agent
28. Shea'na Grigsby — 36, Event Partnership Director
29. Trisha Frame — 30, Broker
30. Vito Salamone — 33, Pizzeria Owner
In the first season of Love Is Blind, only two couples - Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, along with Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike - passed all the stages and got married at the altar on November 2018.
About 'Love is Blind'
The series shows 15 single men and women who have 10 days to find their soulmates in a speed-dating format. But with a condition – they cannot see each other. They can only talk to each other through different but connected pods.
Eventually, men will propose to their love interest and if the answer is yes, the couple will meet face to face for the first time. The engaged couple is then sent on a vacation to connect on a deeper level. After vacation, the couple meets their partner’s family in their apartments.
And at the end, on their wedding day at the altar, the couple finally decide whether they want to get married or go their separate ways.
After a successful run of Season 1, produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen, season 2 of Love is Blind is back again and will air on Netflix on February 11, 2002.