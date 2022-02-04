Who is Jason Beaumont from Love Is Blind? Meet flight attendant with a degree in Sports Management

Love Is Blind returns with a new season on Netflix with 30 new singles. One of them is Jason Beaumont, a 31-year-old flight attendant from Chicago.

He was born on September 7, 1990, and went to St. John Fisher College where he pursued a major’s degree in Sports Management. As a senior, he participated in basketball, baseball, and football and helped his team win multiple games.

His bio on the college’s sports website mentions his achievements as an athlete. It reads:

“[Beaumont] earned First Team All-Livingston County and First Team All-Greater Rochester for all three sports…named first team all-state in baseball and second team all-state in football.”

The contestant’s Instagram feeds also indicates his interest in golf and multiple adventurous sports.

Jason Beaumont used to work as store manager

Prior to becoming a flight attendant, Beaumont started his career as a store manager at Planet Fitness from February 2011 to June 2013. During this time, he developed an interest in fitness and gym.

In 2016, he served as an account manager at Hillyard for a year. Then, in April 2017, Beaumont got his dream job as a flight attendant at United Airlines and is still working there.

Talking about his personal life, Jason is close to his family, including mother Dianne Beaumont and elder sister. At the age of two, the Love Is Blind participant lost his father Bruce Beaumont on April 4, 1993. Since then, his mother raised them. Showing his gratitude toward her, he posted this on Father’s Day in 2019:

The name of Beaumont’s sister is unknown, however, she is married and has a son. She can be seen in multiple posts on Beaumont’s social media handle. Apart from his family, he enjoys traveling, exploring new places and partying with his friends.

When will Love Is Blind Season 2 air?

Beaumont is all set to appear in Love Is Blind Season 2 to find a soulmate. His bio reads:

"I’d tell the person I fall for that no matter what, I’ll always be there for you.”

Jason's profile for the show (Image via loveisblindnetflix)

The dating show helps 30 singles to discover true love blindly. The contestants talk to their potential match from their respective pods without meeting them face-to-face.

If they find each other compatible, they get engaged and then the couple see each other. The result of the method shows whether appearance is greater than true love.

Love Is Blind Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan