Who is Natalie Lee from Love Is Blind? Consulting manager once got “hit by a lion”

Natalie Lee is one of the 30 singles set to appear on Love Is Blind Season 2 on Netflix. She can be seen discovering true love without seeing the face of her potential match.

Lee is a 29-year-old Chicago native, a consulting manager by profession, and a travel enthusiast who once got hit by a lion. The incident happened in 2017 when she went to Ngorongoro National Park, Tanzania, East Africa.

While she was at the wildlife safari, she spotted a lion walking past her vehicle. Lee was filming the animal through an open window when the lion wagged its tail, which hit her.

Watch the clip to see what exactly happened:

Readers can hear Lee’s scream and the driver laughing. The post got over 700 views and a few funny comments.

Natalie Lee is the queen of puns and bad jokes

Lee loves traveling, and she has posted pictures from locations like Vancouver, Baker Beach (California), Tanzania, Denver, Barcelona, Lisbon, Killington, and Budapest.

While she has shared beautiful pictures, her captions have been filled with puns. In fact, her Instagram bio reads:

“All bad jokes and awkward comments are mine.”

She will bring humor to Love Is Blind, and her introductory clip is an example. In it, she jokingly says:

“If I could tell the love of my life one thing, I would tell them that I have IBS and I go to the bathroom five times a day. But hopefully, he loves me for who I am and is still willing to get married to me. Okay, maybe I shouldn’t say that. Is that too much?”

Apart from jokes, she also shared her biggest pet peeve:

“My biggest pet peeve is when men name-drop and show off. I think that’s so lame and distasteful.”

When will Love Is Blind Season 2 premiere?

The second season of Love Is Blind is all set to premiere Friday, February 11, on Netflix. It will welcome 15 single men and women to find true love without seeing each other’s faces.

The men include Jason Beaumont, Salvador Perez, Brandon McGhee, Abhishek’ Shake’ Chatterjee, James “Joey” Miller, Jeremy Hartwell, Brian Ngo, Nick Thompson, Kyle Abrams, Rocky Smith, Julius Cacho, Shayne Jansen, Vito Salamone, Jarrette Jones, and Haseeb Husn.

The ladies are Natalie Lee, Shaina Hurley, Aja Johnson, Caitlin McKee, Iyanna McNeely, Danielle Ruhl, Deepti Vempati, Juhie Faheem, Hope Alicia, Trisha Frame, Mallory Zapata, Olivia Harris, Kara Williams, Shea’na Grigsby, and Chassidy Mickale.

Love Is Blind Season 2 will be hosted by husband and wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The dating show’s finale episode will air on February 25.

Edited by Ravi Iyer