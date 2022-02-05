Who are Mallory Zapata’s parents? Love Is Blind contestant’s family explored

Love Is Blind Season 2 is all set to premiere soon on Netflix. The show will welcome 30 singles, including Mallory Zapata, a 32-year-old communications manager from Chicago.

She was born to Paul and Sharon Zapata, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July 2021. According to the reality TV star’s Instagram posts, Paul is an Army veteran who fought in Vietnam and has always been the "coolest dad."

For Mallory, her mom Sharon is a "superwoman" who always tries to be close to her children.

Thus, she was pretty involved in Zapata’s school activities, from setting up swimming tournaments to working with local organizations and organizing food during “championship Sundays.”

Mallory has two siblings, and according to her social media posts, she has a brother and a sister. She is also the godmother of her two nephews, Dominic and Rocco. Mallory is also a dog lover and has a German Shepard named Rosie.

Love is Blind: Mallory Zapata’s career profile explored

Zapata is a 2011 pass out from the Loyola University of Chicago, where she pursued a BA in Public Relations and Advertising.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she was a brand ambassador at Banana Republic and did a summer fellow internship during her final year in college at Big Shoulders Fund.

Since 2013, the Love Is Blind contestant has been working as a strategic communications consultant for Public Communications Inc.

Her job includes project management, client relations, media relations, and writing and research. Her Instagram feed features a few posts where Zapata can be seen organizing events and interviews for the AIDS Foundation of Chicago.

Besides work, she loves to travel, party with friends, hang out with her nephews and spend quality time with family.

What is Mallory Zapata expecting from the show?

Love Is Blind Season 2 is a dating series featuring 30 cast members arriving to find true love. Zapata is also expecting to find love, but she has only one demand, and it is:

“I have a really big German Shepherd. And she sheds a lot. But we’re a package deal. We come together.”

Meanwhile, Netflix will premiere the series' second season on February 11, Friday. The official synopsis of Love Is Blind reads:

“Singles try to find a match and fall in love -- without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction.”

The dating show will consist of 15 men and 15 women looking for a life partner. They will communicate with potential matches from their respective pods without seeing them. If any couple clicks, they’ll meet each other directly for their engagement.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha