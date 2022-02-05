Who is Kyle Abrams from Love Is Blind? Meet the glazier with a passion for water sports

The second season of Love Is Blind is all set to premiere on Netflix. Kyle Abrams is one of the contestants who will appear on the show to find love.

Abrams is a 29-year-old Chicago native who is a glazier by profession. Going by his Instagram feed, he is a water sports enthusiast who loves jet ski rides. There are multiple photos of him performing stunts like high jumps while skiing.

Apart from being a water baby, he is a pet lover who has shared a few pictures with his dogs online. In fact, his first-ever post on Instagram was of his pooch Marley.

The glazier also has a talent for photography, as per the postcard-worthy photos of skyscrapers and streets on his Instagram handle. However, he is not great at giving captions, most of his posts have no captions. But some pictures are captioned as “#Grammaster,” which indicates that he is a self-proclaimed master of Instagram photography.

What is Kyle Abrams’ biggest pet peeve?

There is not much information about his family online, however, he has a picture of him with his newborn niece. Going by the comments, Abrams has a sister named Brittany. The contestant also shared an old picture of his grandmother in December 2013.

Meanwhile, he is all set to find true love on Love Is Blind Season 2. In his introductory clip, he talks about what kind of person he is looking for.

“I am looking for somebody that can really cheer me up and make me laugh”

He also mentioned his pet peeve,

“My biggest pet peeve is someone who has a negative pessimistic attitude.”

How many singles will participate in Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind will premiere on Netflix on February 11, Friday. The official synopsis reads,

“Singles try to find a match and fall in love -- without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction.”

A total of 30 singles will be welcomed as contestants on the dating show. The men include Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee, Jason Beaumont, Brandon McGhee, Brian Ngo, James “Joey” Miller, Jarrette Jones, Jeremy Hartwell, Nick Thompson, Kyle Abrams, Rocky Smith, Shayne Jansen, Salvador Perez, Vito Salamone, Julius Cacho, and Haseeb Husn.

The ladies are Iyanna McNeely, Aja Johnson, Caitlin McKee, Danielle Ruhl, Deepti Vempati, Hope Alicia, Juhie Faheem, Kara Williams, Mallory Zapata, Natalie Lee, Olivia Harris, Shaina Hurley, Shea'na Grigsby, Trisha Frame, and Chassidy Mickale.

