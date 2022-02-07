Who is contestant Jeremy Hartwell from 'Love Is Blind'? Entrepreneur calls himself "the fit philosopher"

Contestant Jeremy Hartwell will appear on Love Is Blind Season 2. The show is all set to arrive on February 11, 2022 and will be premiering on Netflix. The first season of Love Is Blind was a massive hit, with its unique concept of having contestants seek out potential partners based on their personality.

Every season, 30 contestants are selected to find love on the show. They go on blind dates and get to know each other. However, the biggest catch is that there is a wall that separates the contestants. This prevents them from seeing each other and making decisions based on physical appearance.

Who is contestant Jeremy Hartwell?

Jeremy Hartwell is among the 30 cast members of Love Is Blind Season 2. He is 36 years old and is both a director and entrepreneur by profession. Jeremy currently lives in Chicago.

His Instagram suggests that he is a fitness enthusiast. Apart from this, Hartwell loves sports and snowboarding.

He is also a pet parent with two pet dogs, Bella and Loki. He has even created a separate Instagram page for his pets.

Hartwell expressed his outlook towards dating on the show. He said :

"I don't have to think about what to do. I just have to be myself."

It seems that Hartwell has quite a sophisticated personality. He has also described himself on the show's Instagram page. He said:

"I'm most excited about subverting my own expectations about what dating is."

Apart from him, the show has selected 29 other contestants who have amazing personalities and different outlooks towards finding love.

More about Love Is Blind Season 2

The show has managed to retain its hosts since Season 1. Real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey will host Season 2 as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Love Is Blind Season 2 will premiere at 3.00 am EST in the US.

Edited by Siddharth Satish