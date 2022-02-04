Who is Haseeb Husn from Love Is Blind? Defense attorney was once featured on news channel

After battling cases, lawyer Haseeb Husn is all set to fight for love in Season 2 of Love is Blind, a speed dating show on Netflix. The show will help 30 singles find their soulmate, and one of the singles on the show is Husn.

He, along with the other 14 single male contestants, will talk to single females through the pod and come face-to-face with one only if his proposal gets accepted by his lady love. In this article, we will find out more about Husn.

Who is Haseeb Husn from Love Is Blind

Husn attended law school and graduated from Emory University School of Law in 2017. He has been practicing law since 2018.

In 2019, he founded Haseeb Legal LLC in Illinois, which operates out of downtown Chicago. His firm serves as an agent for clients from all over the United States, providing legal representation to businesses. The 28-year-old is also an attorney for the firm and assists clients in consumer law, criminal law, and civil litigation matters.

Fluent in English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi, Hussain made it to the Rising Stars list in 2022 - an exclusive list of top-rated attorneys in specific practice areas, chosen only after thorough evaluation of their work.

The criminal defense attorney once featured on NewsNation Prime as he shared his views on the Gabby Petito case.

Born in 1993, the six-feet-three-inch tall Chicago resident enjoys skateboarding and is a sneaker freak as well.

Although Husn is ready to find Miss Perfect in Love is Blind, he is a little scared as he might get “hurt” in the process of finding his mate.

Husn will be hoping his search for a loving life partner ends with Love Is Blind, which is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The second season of the show will begin on February 11, 2022, with the finale airing on February 25, 2022.

