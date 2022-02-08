Who is Shayne Jansen from 'Love Is Blind'? Real estate broker is a self-proclaimed mamma’s boy

Shayne Jansen is participating in the speed dating show Love Is Blind with hopes of finding a life partner. His quest to find true love will start on February 11, 2002 on Netflix.

On the show, Shayne Jansen will talk to 15 single girls through pods and will meet them face to face only if he finds someone of interest. His journey will end on February 25, 2022.

Who is Shayne Jansen from 'Love Is Blind'?

After getting his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2012, the fitness enthusiast joined the National Academy of Sports Medicine from 2012-2013 to become a certified personal trainer.

Jansen started his career as an intern in various organizations. From October 2011 to August 2012, Jansen worked with three companies: F&W Media as a web promotions marketing/advertising sales intern, Eastbay as a business development intern, and Hassel as a marketing intern.

After becoming a certified personal trainer, the TV star landed his first job as sales/fitness consultant/personal trainer at FitPro West in Chicago.

According to his Linkedln profile, he "generated over $90,000 in personal training sales in 2014" and was "#1 in personal training sales for 2015, generating $144,000 in revenue."

After working for three years at FitPro West, Jansen joined Smith & Nephew as an associate sales representative. He left the company in 2016 after working for a year and three months. Prior to joining the company as an associate sales representative, Jasen worked as a sales intern in the same company for five months.

Jansen has been working as broker associate at @properties from October 2017 and as real estate broker associate at RNP Group Real Estate since November 2018.

The baseball fan is a self-proclaimed mamma’s boy, loves to visit places and have fun with his family and friends.

About Love is Blind

The real estate agent is certainly excited to be a part of Love is Blind. With 30 contestants looking for love, the dating show will help them find soulmates through the speed dating format. Season 2 starts on February 11, 2002 on Netflix.

