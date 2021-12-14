Who is the richest agent on ‘Selling Tampa’?

Netflix is all set to release another real estate show, Selling Tampa, which is a spin-off of Selling Sunset. Fans of Selling Sunset must be aware of the lavish lifestyle of real estate agents, who earn millions of dollars as commissions.

Similarly, Selling Tampa also stars some high-profile listing agents from Tampa Bay, Florida. They will be led by Allure Realty’s founder and CEO Sharelle Rosado. The boss lady is, of course, the richest among her employees with a net worth between $6-$8 million. She is a real estate broker who founded the luxury real estate firm in 2019.

Rosado’s firm has seven incredible agents who will be the main cast members of Selling Tampa. Let’s have a look at their net worth and who among them is the richest agent.

Selling Tampa's agents and net worth analyzed

Rena Frazier

Rena Frazier is one of the star agents of Allure Realty Group. She joined the firm the same year it was founded. She has been working under Rosado for a long time and recently, she was appreciated on “capping for the year.”

Prior to being a realtor, the law degree holder worked as an attorney for over seven years at Fowler White Boggs P.A. Frazier then gave her six years to Quarles & Brady LLP where she became a partner. With such a strong academic background and successful career, Frazier has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, making her the richest listing agent on Selling Tampa.

Juawana Colbert-Williams

Another of Allure Realty’s star listing agents is Juawana Colbert-Williams. She is known for her professionalism and incredible customer advocacy. Throughout her 15 years of expertise, Colbert-Williams has succeeded in achieving 26 listings and a $133K-$847K price point.

Apart from working under Rosado, she is the co-founder of WILL WAY LLC, a Florida limited liability company. It is a joint venture founded by the Selling Tampa star and her husband Bryan Williams. Her thriving career has her net worth valued at one million dollars, making her the second highest-rated agent on the Netflix show.

Tennille Moore

Tennille Moore’s net worth is also reportedly one million dollars. In addition to being a realtor, she has her own real estate business, CreditPro Credit Repair, LLC.

She also works at the Florida House of Representatives as a Legislative Assistant. Born in Sarasota, FL, Moore was raised in a family of entrepreneurs, contractors and electricians. Thus, she was unknowingly brought up to deal with the real estate world. Her realtor’s career started in December 2019.

In addition to the aforementioned Selling Tampa cast, the reported net worth of fellow Allure Realty agents are:

Karla Giorgio — $800,000

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere — $700,000

Colony Reeves — $600,000

Alexis Williams — $400,000

All about ‘Selling Tampa’

Selling Tampa ladies are all set to sell mansions wearing heels to elite buyers in Tampa.

The press release for the show reads:

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality."

Selling Tampa will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, December 15. It is expected to be similar to Selling Sunset in terms of the drama and lavish lifestyle that goes along with sellling expensive properties.

Edited by Danyal Arabi