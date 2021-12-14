What is Sharelle Rosado’s net worth? Broker’s fortune explored ahead of ‘Selling Tampa’ premiere

The power of Netflix’s Selling Tampa will be in Sharelle Rosado’s hands. She is the boss lady who owns Allure Realty Group.

The upcoming show is a spin-off to hit series Selling Sunset that is set in Los Angeles’ The Oppenheim Group. Instead of Jason Oppenheim, Selling Tampa has Rosado, who is a real estate broker and CEO/owner of Allure Realty Group.

The 33-year-old has clearly made a big name for herself in the real estate industry. With her successful business and additional earnings from the Netflix show, Rosado's estimated net worth is between $6-$8 million.

Sharelle Rosado is an army veteran

In addition to being a real estate agent and entrepreneur, Rosado is also a former U.S. veteran and social media influencer. Her real estate firm stands on girl power as all employees are women.

Prior to Allure Realty, Rosado worked as a licensed agent at Remax Bayside in Apollo Beach, Florida.

She started her career as an Executive Administrative Assistant in the US Army and then, she was posted to the Human Resources department. She gave 10 years of her life to the army.

In the premiere of Selling Tampa, Rosado will be seen pregnant with her fourth child. She is currently engaged to former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson. The family lives in one of Tampa's finest mansions. In June this year, Johnson surprised Rosado with a Mercedes GLS 600.

When will ‘Selling Tampa’ air?

Selling Tampa will premiere Wednesday, December 15, on Netflix. The concept of the show is similar to Selling Sunset, which means the gorgeous and confident listing agents will sell beautiful houses in heels.

The agents at Allure Realty include Colony Reeves, Alexis Williams, Rena Frazier, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Juawana Colbert-Williams, Karla Giorgio and Tennille Moore.

Some of them have been working under Rosado for a long time, while a few have recently joined the firm.

The official synopsis of Selling Tampa reads:

“The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.”

It will be an eight episode series that will be filled with luxurious mansions, along with gossip and a whole lot of drama.

Going by the popularity of The Oppenheim’s show, fans have high expectations with Selling Tampa. Only time will tell whether the new series will be able to rise up to that bar or not.

