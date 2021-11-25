When will 'Selling Tampa’ air? Release date, trailer, and more

Selling Tampa is an upcoming spin-off series to Netflix’s hit reality show, Selling Sunset. It will center around sassy listing agents working at Allure Realty in Tampa, Florida.

The original series focused on beautiful and strong women from real estate working for The Oppenheim Group. The company is run by twin brothers Jason and Brett.

After four successful seasons of Selling Sunset, the franchise is expanding and bringing a group of new ladies to rule over Tampa properties.

The official synopsis of Selling Tampa reads:

“The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.”

‘Selling Tampa’ premieres next month

Selling Tampa season 1 is all set to premiere Wednesday, December 15, on Netflix. Only people with the streamer’s subscription can watch the series. Netflix offers a free month trial.

The first season of Selling Tampa will consist of eight episodes with a 45-minute runtime.

‘Selling Sunset’ cast introduces new show

The network recently dropped a teaser for Selling Tampa. The 49-second video begins with all the cast members of Selling Sunset donning white outfits, taking a few steps, and posing when Jason appears in the front wearing a black suit. He then tosses a golden key which lands in the hand of Selling Tampa’s cast. The camera zooms out to show all the faces of the new show’s cast members.

The video also sets the tone with the following phrase:

“Ready to unlock new drama.”

While it is yet to be seen what kind of drama the upcoming reality series will bring, one thing is certain that the Tampa ladies are smart and sassy.

What to expect from ‘Selling Tampa’?

Unlike The Oppenheim Group, Selling Tampa’s Allure Realty is run by a woman named Sharelle Rosado. Her entire team consists of gorgeous and talented ladies who are excellent at their job, and they flawlessly do it wearing heels.

Here’s what Selling Tampa’s press release read:

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality."

Although Netflix has not revealed much about the show, viewers can expect expensive, massive properties and a bucket full of drama. At least, this is what made Selling Sunset popular.

On that note, Netflix has released ten new episodes of Selling Sunset Season 4.

