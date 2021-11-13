Who is the richest agent on 'Selling Sunset’?

The upcoming season of Selling Sunset will premiere soon on Netflix. After waiting a year, the real estate series is set to return with agents and brokers selling mansions to elite homebuyers in Los Angeles.

While the show’s name is Selling Sunset, the agents work in a firm called The Oppenheim Group. It is run by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

According to reports, the agents do not receive any salary, but they have high commissions. Plus, the ladies/listing agents of Selling Sunset earn a whopping amount from sponsored social media posts. Reports claimed that Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn are the top-most influential agents who receive over five thousand dollars for each Instagram post.

On that note, let’s look at the Selling Sunset cast member’s net worth and who is the richest among them.

‘Selling Sunset’ cast members are worth millions

1) Jason and Brett Oppenheim

The brothers were successful lawyers prior to opening their own real estate firm. The duo reportedly has an estimated net worth of $50 million each.

The brokers, Jason and Brett, have been part of the Netflix show since 2019. If you go through their company’s website any time, one will surely find active listings of mansions and luxury villas worth $100 million. With a track record of a billion in sales, the brothers are the richest cast members on Selling Sunset.

2) Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is second in line to be the richest after the Oppenheim brothers. However, the first agent to have the highest net worth. Her $5 million reported net worth results from starring in Selling Sunset and multiple television shows. Stause is also an actress who has appeared in The Restless, Days of Our Lives and The Young.

She was married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, who filed for divorce in 2019. Their relationship drama was featured in Selling Sunset Season 3. Meanwhile, Stause is divorced and currently dating her boss, Jason.

3) Heather Young

The next rich agent is Heather Young, with a calculated net worth of $3 million. Before joining The Oppenheim Group, she was working as a real estate agent who had sold a $1.5 million condo and a $7.2 million house.

She has also made money from her days of modeling, being a Playboy playmate, an actress and a Pilates teacher.

4) Christine Quinn

Although Selling Sunset is a real-estate show, it has a villain, and fans love her. Christine Quinn became television’s famous vamp from the Netflix show. But she is not the highest-earning agent. As per reports, Quinn’s net worth is $2 million, even after she had a career in the fashion and entertainment industry before joining the real estate firm.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Selling Sunset Season 4 also stars Maya Vander ($1 million net worth), Mary Fitzgerald ($1 million), Romain Bonnet (between $1 to $5 million), Amanza Smith ($1 million) and Davina Potratz ($2 million).

About ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4

The network and creators of Selling Sunset have been releasing promo clips and trailers of season 4. Going by the videos and posts, the upcoming season looks super interesting and entertaining.

The official synopsis of Selling Sunset reads:

“The elite agents at the Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the reality series will premiere Wednesday, November 24, on Netflix. This season, Selling Sunset will also welcome two newcomers— Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar