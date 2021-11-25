‘Selling Tampa’ cast list: Sharelle Rosado, Colony Reeves and others star in Netflix show

Selling Tampa, Netflix's new real estate show, is all set to premiere next month. It's a spin-off to the hit reality series Selling Sunset that focuses on Los Angeles’ The Oppenheim Group’s gorgeous employees.

The concept of Selling Tampa will be the same with the only major difference being the location. As the title suggests, it will take place in Tampa, Florida.

Eight listing agents will showcase their real estate talent to sell luxury mansions to elite homebuyers. With their talent, the ladies will also bring in a whole lot of drama and gossip.

On that note, let’s have a look at the cast members to star in Selling Tampa.

Sharelle Rosado

Selling Tampa’s boss lady is Sharelle Rosado. She is a real estate broker and owner/CEO of Allure Realty group. The rest of the cast members are her employees. Unlike The Oppenheim Group, Rosado’s company is run entirely by ladies.

The 33-year-old is an army veteran who served as an executive administrative assistant (2007) and then moved to human resources from 2013 to 2017. In terms of her personal life, she is pregnant and engaged to former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson. This will be her fourth child and her pregnancy announcement will apparently be a part of Selling Tampa.

Colony Reeves

Colony Reeves is a listing agent for Allure Realty. Graduated from the University of South Florida (USF), Reeves is a Tampa native who has gained recognition as a local real estate concierge professional.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Social Sciences that has helped her grow in her career. Her profile says that Reeves’ clients describe her as “knowledgeable, reliable, professional, and persistent.”

Rena Frazier

Rena Frazier from Selling Tampa has an incredible academic background with a bachelor’s degree from USF in Civil and Environmental Engineering. Additionally, she holds a law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

After obtaining her real estate license in 2018, Frazier worked hard to achieve a successful career in the competitive world of real estate. Currently, she works as a Broker Associate at Allure Realty.

Juawana Colbert-Williams

One of the top performing listing agents at Allure Realty is Juawana Colbert-Williams. She grew up in Los Angeles, California, where Selling Sunset is based. Williams’ interest in real estate came from her grandfather, who used to own several apartment units, and she used to accompany him on inspections.

Prior to Allure Realty, she worked as an executive in Economic Development. Her bio mentions how her previous experience and background helped her in the real estate business.

“With a penchant to pay attention to details, superior customer advocacy, and unmatched professionalism, it’s no surprise Juawana has positioned herself for success.”

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Selling Tampa also stars Tennille Moore, Karla Giorgio, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere and Alexis Williams.

All about ‘Selling Tampa’ Season 1

Selling Tampa is all set to premiere its first season on Netflix on Wednesday, December 15. It will consist of a total of eight episodes.

The official synopsis of Selling Tampa reads:

“The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.”

The recently released trailer for Selling Tampa showed the cast members of Selling Sunset introducing the new show. Despite having a different cast for Selling Tampa, the tonality, drama and mind-blowing properties will not disappoint viewers.

