How many episodes will Love Is Blind Season 2 have? Schedule, trailer and more

Love is Blind season 2 premieres on Netflix on February 11, 2022 with the show returning after a two-year hiatus. The Netflix dating show was a "social experiment" that took over the internet when it premiered two years ago in February 2020. Now, Season 2 is back with its iconic 'pods' and a whole new cast of singles looking for love.

The show takes a group of single strangers who are ready to get married and date each other without seeing each other. The cast members first talk to each other from the comfort of their pods and form an emotional connection with the other person separated by an opaque wall.

It is only after they are engaged do they get to see each other. Once they do, the couples have a month to decide whether they'll get married or go their separate ways.

Love is Blind Season 2 details on schedule

Netflix will be releasing the first batch of episodes one to five on its premiere date of February 11, 2022. The initial five episodes will be about the strangers getting to know each other in the pods, getting engaged, and then going on a couples' retreat trip.

The next four episodes of the show, from six to nine, will air next week on February 18, 2022 and will focus on the new couples moving into their apartments and resuming their normal lives to see if the relationships made on the show will survive the various trials and tribulations of the modern world.

The finale of Netflix's Love is Blind will air on Friday, February 25, 2022 and will be the episode when fans will find out if the couples have survived the modern world and are finally ready to get married. All in all, fans can expect to see 10 episodes in the second season of the popular dating show.

Netflix's Love is Blind Teaser

The teaser of the show gives a glimpse of the new singles ready to find love and a potential partner by the end of the show. It focuses on the beginning of the experiment where viewers see hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey announce, "The pods are officially open!"

The full trailer, released a day after the cast reveal, promises a lot of drama while the cast deals with disapproving parents and religious differences among many on their journey to the altar.

The Love Is Blind season 2 cast will feature 30 contestants, 15 women and 15 men. The contents include Brian Ngo, Aja, Hope Alicia, and Abhishek Chatterjee, among many more.

Season 1 ended with two couples, Lauren and Cameron, and Amber and Barnett, who are still together.

