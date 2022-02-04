Who is Abhishek Chatterjee from Love Is Blind Season 2? Veterinarian wants to propose with grandmother's ring

Abhishek Chatterjee is one of the singles on the show who is hoping to find the love of his life by meeting a connection on Love Is Blind. The Netflix show has recently revealed its contestant list for Season 2.

The trailer shows that Chatterjee has a positive attitude towards finding love and is ready to go to any length to find the love of his life.

Who is Abhishek Chatterjee from Love Is Blind?

Abhishek Chatterjee is a veterinarian who wants to make the world an anxiety-free place. His Instagram features several pictures with cats and dogs of different breeds. The animal lover's Instagram bio reads:

"Veterinarians helping humans achieve (self) love and success in an anxiety-ridden world."

Surprisingly enough, the 33-year-old veterinarian is also a DJ. That's probably why his middle name is "Shake."

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming show's trailer, Shake was spotted holding his grandmother's ring for his unseen partner. In one of the promotional posts on the show's Instagram page, Abhishek Chatterjee was quoted as saying:

"I really hope that the person on the other end is looking for something special and not just looking for a setup in their social media"

This suggests that he is quite serious about finding love on the show. Moreover, Chatterjee is also fond of motivational and self-improvement quotes.

What you can expect from Love Is Blind Season 2?

Season 2 of the show is set to return to Netflix on February 11, 2022 with 10 episodes. The series justifies its name by making its contestants talk to their potential partners behind a wall that separates them.

The real intention of the show is to make two people fall in love without letting them come face-to-face. However, the question of whether they will like their chosen partner when the contestants finally see each other remains to be answered.

Edited by Siddharth Satish