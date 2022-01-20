How did 'Too Hot to Handle' contestants lose all their money?

Netflix’s highly anticipated dating series, Too Hot To Handle (THTH), has returned with a brand new season filmed in the Turks and Caicos Islands. A total of 10 episodes have been released and they are filled with a whole lot of drama.

Warning: This article contains spoilers, including who wins the show.

The third season of the reality show welcomed good-looking contestants who broke multiple rules throughout the show.

For the first time in the franchise’s history, the cast members managed to lose all the money. This time, the prize money was doubled to $200,000 and the fine for breaking rules was also increased.

As per the show’s rule, the participants cannot get involved in any intimate affair with a fellow cast member. But Nathan Soan Mngomezulu and Holly Scarfone broke the rules the maximum number of times and lost $141,000.

The other contestants also took part in kissing and touching that resulted in the prize money going to negative $54,000.

Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond win ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3

Although they were in debt with no penny left in the Too Hot To Handle bank, AI robot Lana offered a last chance to the contestants.

Mngomezulu and Scarfone were given a chastity test where they had to spend a night alone in a room without being intimate. This time, they controlled their urges and succeeded in bringing back $90,000 in the bank.

The finalists for Too Hot To Handle Season 3 were Georgia Hassarati, Scarfone and Mngomezulu, and Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond. The cast members voted for the latter couple, who followed the show’s rules throughout the season. Johnson and Raymond won the cash prize and the title of Season 3.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, the other participants were Patrick Mullen, Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway, Izzy Fairthorne, Truth, and Stevan Ditter, along with wild cards Olga Bednarska and Obi Nnadi.

Who were previous seasons’ winners?

Every season, the creators have slightly tweaked the rules and brought something new to the show. In Too Hot To Handle Season 1, the prize money was $100,000 and the contestants were left with $75,000 in the end. So, the remaining amount was distributed equally to those who followed the rules.

Madison Wyborny, Haley Cureton and Kori Sampson were the rule-breakers, while the cash prize was divided among Francesca Farago, Bryce Hirschberg, David Birtwistle, Chloe Veitch, Harry Jowsey, Lydia Clyma, Kelz Dyke, Rhonda Paul, Nicole O’Brien, and Sharron Townsend.

In Season 2, the amount was the same; the only difference was that the winner would be chosen by the fellow cast members. They picked Marvin Anthony, who took home $55,000 prize money.

Also Read Article Continues below

The twist in Too Hot To Handle Season 3 was that the cash prize was doubled. Viewers can watch all the episodes on Netflix, which also includes the previous seasons.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider