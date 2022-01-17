Who is Beaux Raymond from ‘Too Hot To Handle’? Meet legal secretary with no filter

Too Hot To Handle returns with a new season on Netflix this week. All set to win that money, Beaux Raymond is one of 10 contestants to participate in the show.

She is a 24-year-old legal secretary who has no filter when it comes to speaking her heart and mind. Explaining the same, Raymond said in the show’s introductory clip:

“My mouth gets me into trouble quite a bit, I can’t hold back what I say. If it’s on my chest, it’s got to come off!”

Furthermore, speaking about her preferences in men, she said:

“Men that are obsessed with the gym are a little bit boring for me. Don’t get me wrong, I can look at a man and think ‘wow, you are fit’ but if his personality is a zero, then it’s a no-go.”

Raymond was raised in Kent, UK, but is currently residing in London. She loves to party, and going by her Instagram feed, Raymond definitely likes to enjoy meals and cocktails in glamorous and expensive locations. She is also an avid traveler with a particular weakness for beaches.

Beaux Raymond was once arrested at Heathrow airport

In February last year, Raymond and fellow contestant Harry Johnson were flying back to the UK from the Turks and Caicos Islands, where Too Hot To Handle's filming was held.

They were accompanied by a friend, Matthew Mawhinney, whose mother is a former Attorney General.

Reports claimed the trio were drunk and requested more alcohol. When the staff refused to serve them, Mawhinney threatened the cabin crew with his mother’s position and influence.

Johnson and legal secretary Raymond then verbally abused the British Airways staff when they were asked to tone down their inappropriate behavior on the plane. Furthermore, the Too Hot To Handle contestants reportedly also became angry after they were instructed to wear facemasks.

Soon after landing at Heathrow airport, the three were arrested and later admitted to the offenses, receiving a hefty fine of £3,000 for abusing airline staff.

When will ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3 premiere?

The third season of Too Hot To Handle is all set to premiere Wednesday, January 19, on Netflix. The number of episodes is currently not known, but the previous season released 10 episodes.

Apart from Raymond, the contestants of the reality show are Harry Johnson, Georgia Hassarati, Stevan Ditter, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, Holly Scarfone, Truth, Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway, Izzy Fairthorne, and Patrick Mullen.

Also Read Article Continues below

They will be staying in a bungalow where the participants have to control their urges to get intimate with fellow contestants. If they break the rules of “celibacy,” then an amount from the prize money of $200,000 will be reduced.

Edited by Atul S