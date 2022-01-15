Who is Harry Johnson from ‘Too Hot To Handle’? Contestant once arrested for abusing airline staff

Harry Johnson is one of the 10 contestants participating in the new season of Too Hot to Handle. The Netflix series is all set to premiere its third season next week.

Even before the cast announcement, Johnson managed to grab attention in February last year.

He, along with fellow contestant Beaux Raymond and friend Matthew Mawhinney, were fined £3,000 for abusing airline staff. The incident happened during the filming of Season 3 on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

As the trio was flying back to the UK, they were arrested at Heathrow airport. They later admitted to two offenses, including disobeying the pilot’s order and threatening the cabin crew.

Here’s exactly what happened

On February 7, Johnson, Raymond and Mawhinney were on a British Airways plane to Heathrow. They were reportedly drunk and were asking for more alcohol.

When the staff refused to serve more alcohol, Mawhinney yelled saying

“Look up who my mum is. Go and get me a drink.”

Mawhinney’s mother Patricia Scotland is a former attorney general.

The cabin crew also asked Johnson and Raymond to tone down their intimate behavior. Following this, the pair reportedly started threatening and verbally abusing the staff. Their anger was aggravated after the reality TV stars were asked to wear facemasks.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ star claims to be Harry Styles’ look-alike

In an introductory clip on the reality show’s Instagram account, the 29-year-old Johnson claimed that he looks like Harry Styles and that his friends even found him better looking than the singer.

Johnson is a surgeon from Middlesborough, UK, who describes himself as a party goer, spontaneous and always laughing.

The official synopsis of the Netflix's reality series reads:

“It's a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever. It's time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules.”

Apart from Johnson, the remaining Too Hot To Handle cast includes Georgia, Beaux, Nathan, Truth, Izzy, Patrick, Jaz, Holly, and Stevan.

Hosted by superficial host Lana, the upcoming season is all set to premiere Wednesday, January 19 on Netflix.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider