‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3 cast list: Nathan, Georgia, and others in Netflix reality show

Netflix returns with a new season of Too Hot To Handle next week. The British reality series has grabbed a lot of attention since its launch in 2020 and has now reached its third season.

Previously, Marvin Anthony took home a hefty cash prize of $55,000 (out of $100,000) in the second season. However, the amount has been doubled to $200,000 for this season.

A new group of 10 strangers will arrive this season for the competition, with the goal of remaining celibate till the very end. If any contestant breaks this rule, money will be deducted from the cash prize.

On that note, take a look at the cast members of Too Hot To Handle.

Meet the cast of ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3

1) Nathan

Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, the 24-year-old Nathan Soan Mngomezulu describes himself as an “international playboy” and party animal in his introductory video on Too Hot To Handle’s Instagram handle.

Although he is a free-spirited person with a high energy level, Nathan gets easily bored. On the work front, he is a model currently signed to the Next Models agency and is also a business management student.

2) Georgia

Georgia Hassarati is a self-proclaimed 'serial ghoster' who is known to leave a trail of broken hearts. The contestant is interested in traveling the world and in bad boys, but he has to be toned, blonde, and tattooed.

The 26-year-old is a student midwife from Queensland, Australia, and is a big fan of singer Justin Bieber. Her introductory post on the reality show’s Instagram reads:

“I flirt with anything and anyone, I love a little song.”

3) Beaux

Hailing from London, UK, Beaux Raymond is a 24-year-old legal secretary participating in Too Hot To Handle to find love and romance. She claims to be a very honest woman with no filter.

Her introductory post on the reality series' Instagram account further mentions that Beaux prefers going on a date with KFC than a human. She wants a “cheeky chappy” guy who keeps her entertained and showers her with attention. Additionally, she is not interested in men who are obsessed with going to the gym.

4) Patrick

Patrick Mullen is a 29-year-old model/actor from Hawaii, USA. The six-foot-tall hunk is passionate about music and can play four different instruments. Plus, he is also an athlete.

In his bio, Patrick says that he would love to fulfill the romantic fantasies of women who visit Hawaii.

Apart from the aforementioned members, Too Hot To Handle also includes:

Harry: 29-year-old tree surgeon from Middlesborough, UK

Holly: 23-year-old student/model from Colorado, USA

Izzy: 22-year-old PT from Manchester, UK

Truth: 23-year-old student from Texas, USA

Stevan: 26-year-old model from LA, USA

Jaz: 25-year-old entrepreneur/model from Virginia, USA

The British reality series is all set to premiere Wednesday, January 19, on Netflix.

