Who is Izzy Fairthorne from ‘Too Hot To Handle’? Meet the youngest contestant with a personal trainer’s job

Too Hot To Handle returns with a new season this week on Netflix. A group of 10 good-looking strangers will enter the show hoping to find love and Izzy Fairthorne is one of the contestants.

Hailing from Cheltenham, UK, Fairthorne is 22 years old, which makes her the youngest among the participants. She is a personal trainer and a social media influencer who is currently pursuing modeling.

As per her introductory clip, Fairthorne is a self-proclaimed heartbreaker who has dated many men but has never had a boyfriend.

She has said in the video:

“I don’t think the right one has come. I don’t think they can handle me either.”

Izzy Fairthorne is also a hockey player

The introductory clip of Fairthorne on Too Hot To Handle Instagram account begins with her saying:

“I am a player on the hockey pitch and player in the bedroom.”

While she is a personal trainer by profession, Fairthorne is also a hockey player who represented Wales. She used to participate in competitions in college.

The fitness coach now provides level 3 personal training and nutrition plans at HIFitness. She has done her Bachelors in Sport and Execrate Science, and Masters in Nutrition PA and Public health.

All about Too Hot To Handle Season 3

Too Hot To Handle Season 3 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, January 19, on Netflix. The previous two seasons were a hit and now the British reality show is back with a new cast.

The contestants of Season 3 include Fairthorne, Holly, Harry, Beaux, Jaz, Nathan, Georgia, Patrick, Stevan and Truth.

The official synopsis reads:

“It's a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever. It's time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules.”

Earlier, the prize money was $100,000 and every time the contestants broke the rules of “celibacy,” money got deducted. The previous season was won by Marvin Anthony, who took $55,000 home. This time, the creators have doubled the amount, thus, the stakes are higher for Season 3 cast members.

For those unaware, the Netflix show is a competition series where the contestants have to control their urge of intimacy while they stay together in a bungalow. The show’s concept was reportedly inspired from one of the episodes of the hit sitcom Seinfeld, titled The Contest.

