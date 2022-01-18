Who is Nathan Soan Mngomezulu from Too Hot To Handle? Meet self-proclaimed “international lover”

Netflix is bringing a new season of Too Hot To Handle this week. A total of 10 good-looking strangers are all set to be seen in Season 3, with one of the contestants being Nathan Soan Mngomezulu.

He is a 24-year-old fashion model from Cape Town, South Africa. The Instagram handle of the reality show has posted an introductory clip of Mngomezulu, where he describes himself as an international lover.

He said:

“You can say I’m a party boy but a certified international lover.”

He continued to list out the nationalities of people he has dated. Mngomezulu mentioned Swedish, American, Russian, German, and Spanish, further stating:

“There’s definitely more countries I’d like to tick off.”

Only time will tell whether the South African’s charm will work on the upcoming season’s ladies or not.

Nathan Soan Mngomezulu has two different origins

Mngomezulu stated in the clip that his father is British, while his mother is Zulu.

On the work front, he is a Next Management Agency model and has been modeling since 19. He has worked with some famous brands like Boohoo, Nike, and ASOS and has featured on magazine covers such as GQ South Africa.

Currently, he is studying Business Management.

According to E! News, the Too Hot To Handle participant gets easily bored as he has a short attention span. However, he is a free-spirited and fun-loving person with high energy levels.

Mngomezulu likes his single life and has no intention to give it up. Clearly, his journey on the show will be fascinating to watch as the contestants have to control their urges to get intimate with fellow participants.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3 premiere date

The release date of Too Hot To Handle Season 3 is January 19, Wednesday, on Netflix. The official synopsis reads:

“It’s a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever. It’s time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the se*iest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules.”

The prize money for this season is $200,000, which will be deducted if the participants do not follow the rules of “celibacy”.

The reality series contestants include Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, Georgia Hassarati, Holly Scarfone, Truth, Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway, Harry Johnson, Patrick Mullen, Izzy Fairthorne, Beaux Raymond, and Stevan Ditter.

Edited by Ravi Iyer