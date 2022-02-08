Who are Nick and Vanessa Lachey? Hosts' net worth explored ahead of Love Is Blind premiere

Real-life TV couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the speed dating show Love is Blind, airing on Netflix on February 11, 2022.

The host will help the 30 single contestants find their soulmates in the unscripted reality television series and reveal which lucky couple had a happy ending on February 25, 2022.

Who are Love is Blind host Nick and Vanessa Lachey?

The combined net worth of husband and wife Nick and Vanessa Lachey are estimated to be $25 Million.

Known as Vanessa Minnillo before marriage, the television host was also a fashion model and actress.

Born in the Philippines, the star is best known for her work as a correspondent on Entertainment Tonight from 2005-2015 and the host of MTV's Total Request Live from 2003–2007.

Vanessa was the first person from South Carolina to be crowned Miss Teen USA in 1998. She was named Miss Congeniality as well.

As an actress, Vanessa impressed the audience with movies and TV shows such as Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Disaster Movie, The Bold and the Beautiful, How I Met Your Mother, Psych, 30 Rock.

Vanessa began dating Kentucky-born singer Nick Lachey of the boy band 98 Degrees in 2006 but later parted ways in 2009. However, the couple reconciled and walked down the aisle on July 15, 2011. The couple is parents to three children.

Lachey portrayed the character, Leslie St. Clair, on The WB drama Charmed. He also appeared in the popular series One Tree Hill and hosted The Sing-Off, Big Morning Buzz Live, America's Most Musical Family, and Love is Blind, along with his better half.

In terms of real estate, the couple reportedly paid $2.85 million for an 8,134 square foot home in Encino, California, in 2011.

In June 2016, Vanessa and Nick sold their six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home for $4 million. After putting the house on the market a few months later, the couple again purchased Encino home with seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom for $4.15 million. The mansion was the former home of late singer Jenni Rivera.

In late 2020, the couple sold the home for $6.662 million before buying a five-bedroom Tarzana home from NFL player Randall Cobb for $5.05 million.

