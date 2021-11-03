Why did Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson divorce? Singer unfazed as ex-wife drops tell-all memoir

Nick Lachey is reportedly not interested in reading Jessica Simpson’s memoir since he has lived every moment mentioned in it and doesn’t want to experience the same things again.

While speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, he revealed he was aware of the release of his ex-wife’s autobiography and was not planning to read it. He said he had lived the events mentioned in the book and didn't have to read someone’s version of it.

Lachey said it was 20 years ago and he is happy with the way his life is now. He and his ex-wife have since chosen to go their own ways and it should remain that way forever.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson relationship timeline

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were introduced to each other in 1998 through their shared manager at a Christmas celebration. They met each other again at a Teen People event in 1999 and began dating.

The pair broke up in 2001 and then reunited after the September 11 attacks. After getting engaged in February 2002, they tied the knot in October 2002 in Austin, Texas. They announced their separation in 2005, mentioning irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Lachey and Simpson’s divorce became major news headlines and the divorce was reportedly finalized in June 2006. Nick Lachey is currently married to Vanessa Minnillo and they have been together since 2011. Jessica Simpson has been married to Eric Johnson since 2014.

Simpson’s memoir, Open Book, reveals that she was hurt by the way her ex-husband moved on and started dating Vanessa less than a year after their divorce.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Nick Lachey said that when the book was released in February 2020, Jessica Simpson did not reach out to him before it was published.

Simpson also signed a deal with Amazon Studios in December 2020 to bring her story to the small screen.

