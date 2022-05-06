Why does Johnny Depp hate James Franco? Amber Heard claims actor kicked her over suspected affair with The Adderall Diaries co-star

American actress Amber Heard stated that ex-husband Johnny Depp grew jealous of her co-actor James Franco, thereby attacking her on a private plane.

While giving her testimony on May 5 in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard revealed that she and Depp were flying to Los Angeles from Boston in May 2014 when The Pirates of the Caribbean actor allegedly kicked Heard to the floor out of anger because of her kissing scene with James Franco on the set of the 2015 film, The Adderall Diaries.

Heard: He's asking me to I have something to tell him. James, James.

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork Bredehoft switches gears again, to discuss the plane ride from Boston to Los Angeles. Jurors have heard multiple testimonial accounts of the plane ride so far.

While talking about how Johnny Depp accused her of "secretly" having an affair with the 44-year-old actor, Heard said:

“He called me a s*ut."

Post this, Heard stood up to move away from the actor when he reportedly began tossing items and almost hit her in the face.

“It didn’t hurt my face, I just felt embarrassed that he would do that to me in front of others.”

Adding to this, Heard told the jury that Depp proceeded to taunt her and call her names.

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork Heard: No one said anything, no one did anything. You could hear a pin drop ... I felt so embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of people. And more embarrassing, I didn't know what to do about it.

Depp then reportedly kicked her in the back with his boot, she claimed.

"I felt this boot in my back. I fell to the floor. And no one said anything. No one did anything. You could have heard a pin drop. I just remember feeling so embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of people.”

Amber Heard said that it was embarrassing for her and she didn't know what to do about it. Adding to this, she said:

"He hated James Franco. He was accusing me of having a thing with him in the past since I had filmed ‘Pineapple Express’ with him.”

When Depp was on the stand earlier in the trial, the court was told about the event. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star denied drinking before boarding the plane and said Amber Heard initiated an argument with him and pursued him until he felt obliged to hide in the restroom.

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: Heard describes what happened on the plane ride from Boston to Los Angeles. Heard testifies Depp asked her, "You want to tell me how much you like it? Tell me, did [James Franco] slip the tongue?"

However, on May 5, the jury heard a tape Heard made at the conclusion of the encounter, in which Depp was "howling like an animal" and rambling incoherently.

The Aquaman actress has claimed that Depp mistreated her physically, mentally, and s*xually. Depp has denied her claims.

Johnny Depp is suing Heard for defamation in connection with her 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post where she portrayed herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Amber Heard claims that drugs and alcohol made Johnny Depp violent

#amberheardisaliar

#amberheardisaliar #justiceforjohnnydepp amber heard now claims that johnny depp assaulted her after the met gala and she thought her nose was broken. this is her at the met gala (may 5, 2014) vs her a day later (may 6, 2014)

So far, Heard's evidence has allegedly characterized Depp as a jealous and vengeful spouse who would abuse drugs and drink and get violent.

She told the jury on Thursday that after the 2014 Met Gala, Depp assaulted her and almost fractured her nose in a fight.

“He was accusing me of flirting with a woman. We get back to the hotel room, he shoves me and grabs my collarbone. I remember he threw a bottle at me, missed me, hit the chandelier."

She then went on to describe the alleged incident.

Today #AmberHeard testified that #JohnnyDepp beat her repeatedly, broke her ribs, broke her nose, busted her lip and ripped her hair out by the roots the night of the Met Gala May 5th, 2014.

“At some point, he just whacked me in the face. I was unsure what that feeling was but I suspected I had a broken nose. And other than that, I remember my nose being swollen and discolored.”

Amber Heard also stated that Depp did not want her to work, particularly if the parts she was considering featured s*x scenes.

Before she begins to describe what happened, Depp's team objects and Judge Azcarate calls for a sidebar.

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork When Bredehoft asks about Heard's fights with Depp about James Franco, Heard testifies, "It was a nightmare." Before she begins to describe what happened, Depp's team objects and Judge Azcarate calls for a sidebar.

“Every time I got a script, it was what kind of, you know, how I was dressing? … Did I have a s*x scene?”

Amber Heard said she stopped accepting sultry roles and would try to convince the wardrobe to allow her to dress more conservatively on set.

Heard also revealed that at one point, Depp had asked her not to work and that he would support her financially. However, she claimed that she was willing to work and he had a controlling nature.

HER NOSE IS NOT BROKEN OR EVEN BRUISED #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar Here's photos of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp just a WEEK after the 2014 Met Gala!

May 4 marks the second day of Amber Heard's testimony amidst her ongoing defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp. The London Fields star discussed the origins of her relationship with Depp and her first memory of him becoming physically violent during the course of their relationship on the stand during her first day on the stand.

Depp gave back-to-back testimonies last week during the trial, where he spoke about his career, alcohol and drug consumption, and his rocky marriage with Amber.

Heard and Depp first crossed each other's paths during the shooting of the film The Rum Diary. The two started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015. However, their marriage ended in 2017 after Heard put out a restraining order against Depp.

Edited by Saman