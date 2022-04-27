Who is Damon Thomas? Kim Kardashian's ex-husband slams 'unfair' statements about their marriage

Damon Thomas called Kim Kardashian unfair for claiming that she was high on e**tasy when they tied the knot in 2000.

While appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2018, Kim stated that she had run away with Thomas at the age of 19 and was using the party drug during their marriage. In a recent interview, Damon stated that he does not remember anything and said:

“I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids, you know? I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to. So imagine him when he has to deal with that at school.”

He continued and said that he has never talked about what their marriage was or what it meant to him. Thomas added:

“Because it happened in the past, you can try to sweep it under the rug, but you don’t stay married to somebody or be with somebody for four to five years and it’s just based off you getting high off of ecstasy, you know what I mean? That doesn’t make any sense at all.”

Everything known about Damon Thomas

Damon Thomas is a music producer who gained recognition after working with the duo Underdogs. He became famous as the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian.

Born on December 15, 1970, he was a production partner of Kenneth Edmonds in 1990. They later separated and Thomas joined Harvey Mason Jr. to form a new duo.

Their first production was Tyrese Gibson’s I Like Them Girls and following that, they worked with many popular artists including Justin Timberlake, Lionel Ritchie, and others. They compiled soundtracks for movies like DreamGirls and Straight Outta Campton.

Thomas won the Black Reel Award twice for the song The Living Proof and the original score for Dreamgirls. He was even nominated once for the Golden Globes and twice for the Grammys.

Damon and Kim met in 1998 and were married from 2000 to 2004. According to their divorce papers, Thomas was controlling and possessive and Kardashian accused him of physically abusing her.

