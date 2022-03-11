×
"Bilver?": Kim Kardashian confuses Instagram fans with a color-changing jacket 

Kim spotted wearing a Yeezy jacket on Instagram (Images via kimkardashian/Instagram)
Gargi Harjai
ANALYST
Modified Mar 11, 2022 08:18 PM IST
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to showcase her fashionable puffer, wherein she sparked a harmless debate about the color of her holographic jacket. She posted a series of pictures on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Fans have been actively participating in the debate, with almost 21,000 comments on the post and over 2 million likes in less than 24 hours.

The reality TV star is wearing a puffer from Ding Yun Zhang's Autumn Winter 2020 collection, who is also in partnership with brand Yeezy. The collaboration has made a signature look for cropped puffers that have been seen on celebrities from Kim Kardashian to South Korean rapper CL.

As the star posted photos, she asked fans a question: "Is it blue or silver?" To this, one fan replied:

"Bilver?" commented aleeshakaemingk (Image via kimkardashian/Instagram)

Kim's fan @aleeshakaemingk commented "Bilver?" confused as to what the actual color of the jacket is, blue or silver, and ended up meshing both the colors.

Fans reaction to Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post

Fans reaction to Kim's jacket (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans took an active part in the debate sparked by Kim Kardashian regarding the color of her reflective jacket. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is the 8th most followed person on Instagram and has more than 290 million followers and her impact in the fashion industry has sparked controversies multiple times.

This time, it wasn't much of a controversy, so much so as a healthy debate.

@KimKardashian Bilver
Blue @KimKardashian 🥰🥰 twitter.com/kimkardashian/…
@KimKardashian It’s blue for me but either color you make both look good😍
@KimKardashian Silver looks better too much blue
@KimKardashian It's not about blue or silver..it's about KIM..super gorgeous with all colors 😍
@KimKardashian I Love the silver on you but the blue is dope too 💯❤️💜❤️💜
@KimKardashian Blue . It turns silver when to stop photography I’m led to believe.

A few fans didn't just answer questions by taking part in the debate, as they raised the recent controversy of Kim Kardashian in an interview with variety, where she told the ladies to "get up and work."

@KimKardashian we been knew about 3M reflective sweetie, it’s blue. back to work.
@KimKardashian Love the blue. Comment coming from someone who works Full-time with over time and can comment on her breaks and lunch. Get up and work movement!

The debate raised by the star might have been a healthy and friendly one, but fans were not quick to forgive or forget the star.

Kim Kardashian's previous color debate

The color debate from the puffer jacket reminded a fan of the previous debate raised by Kim regarding a dress, which looked "white & gold" to Kim, and "black & blue" to her ex-husband Kanye West.

What color is that dress? I see white & gold. Kanye sees black & blue, who is color blind?

The tweet went viral in 2015, when Kim raised a debate over a dress, and Twitter was filled with memes regarding the question by Kim.

"@KimKardashian: What color is that dress? I see white & gold. Kanye sees black & blue, who is color blind?" http://t.co/1IOxH1AEDe
@KimKardashian: What color is that dress? I see white & gold. Kanye sees black & blue, who is color blind?” http://t.co/2znXk8Xb8n
📷 “@KimKardashian: What color is that dress? I see white & gold. Kanye sees black & blue, who is color blind?” http://t.co/gK2gpPSbhO
@KimKardashian: What color is that dress? I see white & gold. Kanye sees black & blue, who is color blind?” http://t.co/wBARsOk4qh

The debate even involved some celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Anna Kendrick, as they were forced to chime in,

If that's not White and Gold the universe is falling apart. Seriously what is happening????
We can confirm #TheDress is blue and black! We should know! bit.ly/1arLYRe http://t.co/kkxjUbmgI3
Also Read Article Continues below

The mystery was finally solved by the website, which sold the dress, Roman Originals, as they revealed the actual color of the dress was infact black & blue, making Kanye right.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
