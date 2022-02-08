Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor relationship explored as 'The 100' stars set to welcome first child together

The 100 stars Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that they are expecting a little bundle of joy enter their lives this year.

Morley posted a photo of their feet wearing matching pairs of sleepers that read "Papa Bear" and "Mama Bear" and a tiny pair of fuzzy slippers with "Baby Bear" embroidered on them by their side. The caption of the post read:

"Gearing up for the greatest roles ever. Big little shoes to fill and we cannot wait!"

Sharing the same photo, Taylor, referring to her previous miscarriage, wrote:

"Our journey to pregnancy was not always smooth sailing but we are elated to announce our little bundle is officially on the way."

Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor have known each other since 2011

Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor first met in 2011 while playing supporting roles on Australian TV series Neighbours. However, they became friends while shooting the pilot episode of The 100 in 2014. In July 2020, Taylor took to Instagram to share their incredible love story with the world.

She posted five photos of herself and Morley and four photos with texts about their relationship in between.

According to the post, the duo, who were not yet a couple back then, met each other days after they finished shooting The 100 in February 2019. The pair had just come out of their previous relationships.

Morley had recently finished working on a project while Taylor was moving into an apartment with her friend Nina in Vancouver. The couple initially bonded over their respective breakups but were not ready for another relationship.

However, Morley asked his now-wife out on a date while helping her set up her new apartment and Taylor, who thought he was joking, said yes. About the date, which was an absolute success, Taylor noted:

"Honestly, it was as if someone had switched on a light, and we were truly seeing each other for the first time."

The pair soon visited their families back in Australia and discussed how they wanted their future to be while on the trip. Morley and Taylor, who wanted to live in the countryside, have kids and pursue their dreams in Los Angeles while having a home base in Australia, tied the knot on a mountain top in Hawaii on May 5, 2019.

Eliza Taylor @MisElizaJane Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time ❤️ https://t.co/MDItwk0SLM

Following their nuptials, the couple bought a house and farm in Australia and announced their marriage a month later in June 2019. As per Taylor, a decade-long friendship makes their relationship stronger as she holds on to her "kind, loving and sensitive" husband with the help of trust, compassion and honesty.

The news of their pregnancy comes almost three years after they suffered a miscarriage back in 2019.

Shortly after their wedding in May 2019, the soon-to-be parents had a miscarriage during Taylor's secret pregnancy while they were shooting the seventh season of The 100. In June 2020, Bob Morley paid a heartwarming tribute to his unborn child as he got a tattoo of a baby penguin being protected by a parent penguin inked on his forearm.

