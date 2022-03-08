Camila Cabello wardrobe malfunction: Singer praised for handling accidental flash like a pro

Unfortunately, My Oh My singer Camila Cabello experienced a wardrobe malfunction on British television. The 25-year-old was about to showcase her dance moves when her shirt did not sit in place.
Camila Cabello was on The One Show promoting her latest single, Bam Bam, which features Ed Sheeran. During the show, her co-host Alan Carr hilariously accused the star of “cyber flashing.”
Carr struggled to contain his laughter while shooting. He quickly covered his mouth to not burst into laughter but quipped and expressed:
“I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing.”
Fellow host Alex Jones commented:
“Do you know what, there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction! I don’t know what I saw. There was a flash of something.”
Co-host Jermaine Jenas was visibly uncomfortable with the situation. However, in a calm manner, he attempted to go on with the show by saying:
“We’ll move on.”
Camila Cabello responds to wardrobe malfunction on-show
As the singer was about to discuss her third album, Familia, she spoke of her mother’s reaction to having a wardrobe fail on television. Cabello laughed at the mishap and said:
“My mum is next door, possibly freaking out over my wardrobe malfunction.”
The moment on television did not go unnoticed by fans, and a few commented:
Camila Cabella shared reason behind breakup with Shawn Mendes
As her wardrobe incident continues to receive traction by fans, the pop star also recently addressed breaking up with fellow sensation Shawn Mendes. The duo was inseparable, making their breakup come as a surprise.
In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Camila stated that the two were focusing on becoming adults:
“As I get older, the priorities shift, and I feel like it was that way for both of us. We both started so young, too. It’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”
She went on to say that she has “literally nothing but love for him.” The Cuba native also shared that she was working on herself by going to therapy and that her “focus really has shifted a lot.”