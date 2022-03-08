Camila Cabello wardrobe malfunction: Singer praised for handling accidental flash like a pro

Unfortunately, My Oh My singer Camila Cabello experienced a wardrobe malfunction on British television. The 25-year-old was about to showcase her dance moves when her shirt did not sit in place.

Camila Cabello was on The One Show promoting her latest single, Bam Bam, which features Ed Sheeran. During the show, her co-host Alan Carr hilariously accused the star of “cyber flashing.”

Carr struggled to contain his laughter while shooting. He quickly covered his mouth to not burst into laughter but quipped and expressed:

“I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing.”

Fellow host Alex Jones commented:

“Do you know what, there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction! I don’t know what I saw. There was a flash of something.”

Co-host Jermaine Jenas was visibly uncomfortable with the situation. However, in a calm manner, he attempted to go on with the show by saying:

“We’ll move on.”

Camila Cabello responds to wardrobe malfunction on-show

As the singer was about to discuss her third album, Familia, she spoke of her mother’s reaction to having a wardrobe fail on television. Cabello laughed at the mishap and said:

“My mum is next door, possibly freaking out over my wardrobe malfunction.”

The moment on television did not go unnoticed by fans, and a few commented:

Daniel Allman @DanielAllman Not @Camila_Cabello flashing on the one show im bad bless her Not @Camila_Cabello flashing on the one show im bad bless her https://t.co/yDiQYtE8tD

Grant McArthur @GrantMcarthur11 Camilla Cabello with a Janet Jackson moment on the one show there 🤣🤣 Camilla Cabello with a Janet Jackson moment on the one show there 🤣🤣

Abbee Hanlon @AbbeeHanlon Not Camilla Cabello flashing everyone on the One Show Not Camilla Cabello flashing everyone on the One Show

I Don't Know Her @l_dont_know_her Camilla Cabello nearly flashed her tit on The One Show Camilla Cabello nearly flashed her tit on The One Show https://t.co/FgLXE1rodo

Laura Wright @Wright_LN #flash #TheOneShow Camilla Cabello accidentally flashing the whole titty on the one show Camilla Cabello accidentally flashing the whole titty on the one show 😂😂 #flash #TheOneShow

Sharon Monroe @SharonWattss Omg camilla cabello flashed on the one show im screaming Omg camilla cabello flashed on the one show im screaming

Conor @conormckenna101 All those Tory families eating their dinners in the safety of the watershed and then BOOM! Left tit strikes! 🤣 I’ve never been a fan but Camila Cabello accidentally flashing all the The One Show viewers is low key iconicAll those Tory families eating their dinners in the safety of the watershed and then BOOM! Left tit strikes! I’ve never been a fan but Camila Cabello accidentally flashing all the The One Show viewers is low key iconic 😂😂 All those Tory families eating their dinners in the safety of the watershed and then BOOM! Left tit strikes! 😭🤣 https://t.co/XoxsJsP0Tj

cat @Cat52272631 cheered me right up! #TheOneShow #CamilaCabello The one show is trending. Camila Cabello says you’re welcomecheered me right up! The one show is trending. Camila Cabello says you’re welcome 😉 😆 cheered me right up! ♥️ #TheOneShow #CamilaCabello https://t.co/tH8E7HHhaQ

Lani @LaniCDF Alan Carr’s reaction to Camila Cabello’s nip slip on The One Show, legendary Alan Carr’s reaction to Camila Cabello’s nip slip on The One Show, legendary 😂

laura elizabeth 🐯 @lauraelizawile soz as if men have recorded and are posting camila cabello’s wardrobe malfunction on the one show already… u literally look like a creep mate stop!!!!! soz as if men have recorded and are posting camila cabello’s wardrobe malfunction on the one show already… u literally look like a creep mate stop!!!!!

Camila Cabella shared reason behind breakup with Shawn Mendes

As her wardrobe incident continues to receive traction by fans, the pop star also recently addressed breaking up with fellow sensation Shawn Mendes. The duo was inseparable, making their breakup come as a surprise.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Camila stated that the two were focusing on becoming adults:

“As I get older, the priorities shift, and I feel like it was that way for both of us. We both started so young, too. It’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

She went on to say that she has “literally nothing but love for him.” The Cuba native also shared that she was working on herself by going to therapy and that her “focus really has shifted a lot.”

