"Racist rehab didn't work": Camila Cabello faces severe backlash after issuing a "notes-app" apology for the use of blackface by one of her dancers

Camila Cabello has risen to unprecedented fame in recent years, and despite finding success in the music industry, her past keeps catching up to her over and over again.

In 2019, she made a public apology for using certain words in her youth that should have never been used. To rectify these issues and better understand the problem, in early March of 2021, she took part in racial healing sessions.

The session was aimed at helping individuals understand the problem and teaching them how to help those who are racially targeted. As a gesture of good will, Camila Cabello even provided $250,000 which went to 10 different organizations that would help those in need.

Camila Cabello took part in racial healing sessions w/ National Compadres Network & helped provide $250K to 10 organizations:



"I was held accountable...I was like, 'How do I help[those]on the frontlines of dismantling systems that create oppression?'"



Despite the "racial healing sessions," the apology in 2019, and providing a heft donation, it would seem that Camila Cabello has once again managed to anger millions on the internet after it was noticed that one of her dancers was flaunting a blackface in the dance routine on The Tonight Show.

Camila Cabello's apology deflects the issue, netizens are not happy

Camila Cabello is under the microscope again following her recent appearance on "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer debuted her new single titled "Don't Go Yet" on July 23rd live on the show, and what should have been a feel-good moment turned into a debacle, leading to severe backlash after it was discovered that one of her dancers had on a blackface.

The singer quickly took to Twitter to drop an explanation as to what went wrong, and why things aren't as they seem to be. She wrote:

"Hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan. We purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, and the expectation was that not everyone in the performance needed to be Latin.There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc. and so the point wasn't to try to make everyone look Latin either. The point was to try to make each person look like an over the top 80's character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan.”

However, Camila Cabello's explanation fell short as netizens found proof that the dancer himself was displaying low-key racism in his posts. Rather than apologizing to fans, she decided to try and push the issue under the rug. Here's what a few fans have to say.

To be clear, his actions are not her responsibility, but if she felt the need to speak up about this, she should acknowledge there was something wrong with his behavior. Her comment makes it seem like she's ignoring that what he did was racist and for THAT she should apologize. — Bruna de Lara (@delarabru) July 25, 2021

this is not an apology, it wasn’t okay and offended a lot of people! there was no need for it. i’m really disappointed and you should’ve known better — julia modo full olimpiadas (@fwklore) July 24, 2021

You’re very weird making an excuse to deflect from black people being offended and weirded out by your idea. I guess it’s a coincidence that you chose a racist to have the “tan” pic.twitter.com/2xkMZdmDxP — fan account (@knnewagb) July 24, 2021

If camila cabello says she wants to include everyone when it comes to race then why didn't you leave the white dude as it is instead of giving him a fake tan?? Her "statement" makes zero sense I'm tired pic.twitter.com/3hE9OilWmZ — BEARRY (@bearry__) July 24, 2021

Only her haters are being offended by something thats considered to be nothing but art. — Dreamer (@dreamercola) July 24, 2021

tl is dragging Camila Cabello again. I think the world is healing pic.twitter.com/uOnyyGZMnb — zeph (@notzephb) July 24, 2021

camila cabello getting the call that her notes app apology didn’t work pic.twitter.com/yaimxh0CpO — angelᴺᴹ🫂 (@yikesangeI) July 24, 2021

Camila Cabello stans on Twitter trying to defend her for the 80th time pic.twitter.com/wpVEiAKKLj — Løra🖤 (@Lokixlovely) July 25, 2021

So I see that Camila Cabello came out of rasict rehab, just to relapse again pic.twitter.com/b3vfacXB9U — .❤ (@icyyjewelry) July 24, 2021

Camila Cabello should go get her money back from racial healing clearly it’s not working pic.twitter.com/DlvB6ZkvVp — DiJaniya wildside³³³♡𓂀CERTIFIED LOVER GIRL🌱 (@_borntired) July 24, 2021

While a few fans did try to defend Camila Cabello, the verdict from the majority is that she defended a man who was promoting racism to an extent. It is not acceptable given the circumstances and past events. It's left to be seen how things play out.

