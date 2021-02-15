"Armie Hammer?": Shawn Mendes kisses Camilla Cabello's foot, leaves Twitter scandalized 

"Senorita" power couple Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello recently had the internet gushing over their sweet and sappy Valentine's Day pictures.
However, there seems to be one picture that has ended up becoming a hot topic of debate online, that being the one where Shawn Mendes can be seen with his lips pressed to Camilla Cabello's barefoot.
He titled it with the caption, "I kiss your foot cuz I love you."
While foot fetishes aren't exactly uncommon, fans were quick to spot an Armie Hammer reference as they highlighted the perceived similarity with the famous nosebleed scene from Call Me By Your Name:
The reference in question is in relation to Armie Hammer's recent cannibalism scandal that rocked the internet and consequently inspired a barrage of memes.
Speaking of memes, Twitter had a field day once again, as they decided to add a whole new humorous spin to the picture of Shawn Mendes kissing Camilla Cabello's foot.
Shawn Mendes triggers meme fest after picture of him kissing Camilla Cabello's foot goes viral
From revealing that all the songs he wrote were for her to getting matching tattoos together, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello have evolved into one of the most popular couples on the internet, courtesy of their whirlwind and wholesome romance.
While the mush quotient is undeniably high in their posts, the recent foot picture became a source of hilarious memes. It also left a majority of Twitter users somewhat uncomfortable regarding the possibility of one of their favorite pop stars having a foot fetish.
Here are some of the reactions online, as fans churned out memes by the dozen:
From most of the reactions online, a strong sense of duality can be identified pertaining to whether the picture of Shawn Mendes kissing Camilla Cabello's foot is actually cute or cringe.
With the internet divided over the same, it appears that his most recent display of affection has opened the floodgates to a barrage of memes, as his supposed foot fetish continues to remain under intense scrutiny online.Published 15 Feb 2021, 14:10 IST