"Armie Hammer?": Shawn Mendes kisses Camilla Cabello's foot, leaves Twitter scandalized 

"Senorita" power couple Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello recently had the internet gushing over their sweet and sappy Valentine's Day pictures.

However, there seems to be one picture that has ended up becoming a hot topic of debate online, that being the one where Shawn Mendes can be seen with his lips pressed to Camilla Cabello's barefoot.

He titled it with the caption, "I kiss your foot cuz I love you."

While foot fetishes aren't exactly uncommon, fans were quick to spot an Armie Hammer reference as they highlighted the perceived similarity with the famous nosebleed scene from Call Me By Your Name:

Shawn Mendes and Armie Hammer need to collab pic.twitter.com/sP6wOj0BCM — CHRO-MATT-ICA (@ThePayneMan) February 15, 2021

just saw a photo on my tl of shawn mendes kissing camilla’s feet pack it up armie hammer — asher is CLOSED (@90sians) February 14, 2021

that shawn mendes and camila cabella picture is giving me armie hammer vibes... — kenia salmo (@sabinewrennn) February 15, 2021

The reference in question is in relation to Armie Hammer's recent cannibalism scandal that rocked the internet and consequently inspired a barrage of memes.

Speaking of memes, Twitter had a field day once again, as they decided to add a whole new humorous spin to the picture of Shawn Mendes kissing Camilla Cabello's foot.

Advertisement

Shawn Mendes triggers meme fest after picture of him kissing Camilla Cabello's foot goes viral

From revealing that all the songs he wrote were for her to getting matching tattoos together, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello have evolved into one of the most popular couples on the internet, courtesy of their whirlwind and wholesome romance.

While the mush quotient is undeniably high in their posts, the recent foot picture became a source of hilarious memes. It also left a majority of Twitter users somewhat uncomfortable regarding the possibility of one of their favorite pop stars having a foot fetish.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans churned out memes by the dozen:

Me after opening Twitter just to see shawn Mendes kissing his girls foot pic.twitter.com/0c6KT61Pzs — redge0rh🇸🇴 (@RHufane) February 15, 2021

i didn’t need to see shawn mendes kissing camilas foot 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/0KhqtuRyp5 — elmo (@alienbutterflu) February 15, 2021

shawn mendes.. camila cabello.. foot.. pic.twitter.com/vrBDlwUMMu — JIHYO MY TREASURE (@jihyobestie) February 15, 2021

i could have spent my while life without seeing that picture of shawn mendes kissing camila cabellos foot pic.twitter.com/0x45S1fNWv — jacob ☔️ (@JacobMSchmitt) February 15, 2021

bye i did not want to see that pic of shawn mendes n his foot fetish pic.twitter.com/PkiTmYfl8u — rey (@hushissues) February 15, 2021

why is there a picture of Shawn Mendes kissing Camila Cabello's foot on my tl on a good sunday pic.twitter.com/55QSo5THB9 — gigi (@jeangigii) February 15, 2021

I JUST SAW SHAWN MENDES JUSS CAMILA'S FOOT OMG GET ME OUT OF HERE pic.twitter.com/dYNFI3H8af — lili ♡ (@jksg1rl) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

opening Insta this morning to be greeted with a photo of Shawn Mendes kissing Camila’s foot pic.twitter.com/2MKUHqA6o2 — jacques (@flamencolambada) February 15, 2021

Now why the fuck is shawn mendes posting pictures of him kissing camila’s foot-

what. the. fuck. pic.twitter.com/zEoAW6hkGd — owen 🐇 | h0rny era (@RodeoClownzz) February 15, 2021

the twitter description guy rn:



shawn mendes pic.twitter.com/9qRscCkdIc — IZ | reactivated era 🤩 (@IzNthePhantoms) February 15, 2021

Finna bleach my eyes out after seeing Shawn kiss her feet cant wait for him to tell us all the✨diseases✨ he got #ShawnMendes#shawmila pic.twitter.com/U7Gmhw8rsw — Roxie Aesthetic (@roxie_aesthetic) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

why tf did shawn mendes post this i’m😭🤚 pic.twitter.com/45Q2ieXnwJ — ava’s valentine (@froghrryluvr) February 15, 2021

Shawn Mendes is into feet pic.twitter.com/4rFgHwN4XV — Cheddar (@GamerGarfield) February 15, 2021

From most of the reactions online, a strong sense of duality can be identified pertaining to whether the picture of Shawn Mendes kissing Camilla Cabello's foot is actually cute or cringe.

With the internet divided over the same, it appears that his most recent display of affection has opened the floodgates to a barrage of memes, as his supposed foot fetish continues to remain under intense scrutiny online.