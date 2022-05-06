Did Amber Heard quote The Talented Mr. Ripley? Claim debunked as post about "acting" testimony goes viral

American actress Amber Heard gave her testimony on May 4, 2022, against her case in the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who is accusing her of making false claims that he abused her.

Minutes after the trial featuring her went live, several social media users and Johnny Depp supporters began spreading rumors that the 36-year-old star was "acting" during the testimony and was passing off lines from films as her own thoughts.

Various allegations concerning Amber Heard's first few hours of testimony were made in a popular Twitter thread by actress Christina Pykles.

Pykles had gathered a collection of tweets from others to construct a theory stating that Amber Heard had been incorporating phrases from movies, TV shows, and novels in her descriptions of incidents involving Johnny Depp and herself.

Jen Bergman @varukasawlt #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard At one point Amber Heard said Johnny slapped her and then said “He’d rather cut off his hand”. That’s a line directly from Mildred Pierce after she slaps Veda. She literally got that from a movie. #DeppVsHeard At one point Amber Heard said Johnny slapped her and then said “He’d rather cut off his hand”. That’s a line directly from Mildred Pierce after she slaps Veda. She literally got that from a movie. #DeppVsHeard #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard

The Talented Mr. Ripley, White Chicks, Notting Hill, Reservoir Dogs, Mildred Pearce, I Am A Killer, Alpha Dog, Maid, and Zombieland are among the films/TV shows/books that some claim to have identified in Heard's testimony.

The claims about Amber Heard using film dialogue are wrong

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella Amber Heard is making crying sounds.



No tears.



Her story sounds unreal, not like abuse, like a script.

"I kept looking at the dirty carpet. The carpet." Amber Heard is making crying sounds.No tears. Her story sounds unreal, not like abuse, like a script. "I kept looking at the dirty carpet. The carpet." https://t.co/h0KdUmONRW

Snopes, an official fact-checking website, has debunked the rumor. While several users claim that she took lines from The Talented Mr. Ripley, the original lines read:

"The thing with Dickie… it’s like the sun shines on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets you, and it’s very, very cold… When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world. That’s why everybody loves him so much."

While many users claimed that Amber Heard's words were not genuine, none of them backed their statements with any evidence or proof. Despite the fact that the tweet is false, it has already been shared over 4,000 times and liked by thousands more.

Some social media users broadened the claim to include lines from other movies in an attempt to cast doubt on Heard's testimony.

These people argued that Heard was attempting to Gone Girl the situation by utilizing movie lines to "act" her way through her testimony, a reference to the 2014 film in which a woman manipulated the media after faking her death.

After investigating numerous stories, the outlet concluded that the notion that Heard was "stealing" movie lines was dubious. These rumors are mostly based on small, cherry-picked instances in which Heard utilizes generic language that has already been in films, per the publication.

According to one source, she borrowed a line from Julia Roberts' character in the 1999 film Notting Hill when she said Depp drank "a lot of tea."

However, Roberts' character in Notting Hill was not the first to mention that someone drank "lots of tea," since it is a popular term that has been used many times before and after the premiere of the film.

