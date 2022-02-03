Watergate scandal explained as Julia Roberts' Gaslit teaser crosses 1 million views on YouTube

Julia Roberts is all set to unravel the Watergate Scandal in Gaslit, her upcoming political thriller, where she plays the role of Martha Mitchell, who uncovered President Nixon's involvement in the crisis.

The thriller centers on Martha's decision to talk about the hushed-up topic, putting the career of her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, at risk. Gaslit is all set to air on STARZ on April 24.

What is the Watergate Scandal?

The Watergate scandal was a major political scandal that rocked the United States in the 1970s. The administration of U.S. President Richard Nixon came under fire for it, leading to his resignation.

In June 17, 1972, there was a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Washington D.C. Watergate Office Building. The five perpetrators were arrested. However, the press and the U.S. Justice Department connected the cash found on them to Nixon's re-election campaign committee.

The Nixon administration continued to try and cover up its involvement in the break-in despite the clear evidence. Witnesses testified that Nixon had approved plans to cover up the administration's involvement in the break-in, and that there was a voice-activated taping system in the Oval Office. The scandal eventually boiled over into a constitutional crisis with Nixon finally resigning.

How does Gaslit tell the story of the scandal?

Gaslit centers on Martha Mitchell, who was the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and her personal life to unravel.

Alongside Julia Roberts, the series also stars Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham and Darby Camp. Directed by Matt Ross, the series is based on the podcast Slow Burn. Series creator and executive producer Robbie Pickering commented on the show saying,

“The goal in making this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances in this remarkable ensemble, led by Julia Roberts, brought to life in this thrilling, stranger-than-fiction tale of marriage, love, betrayal, and ultimately, hope.”

The Julia Roberts political thriller will air on STARZ from April 24, 2022.

