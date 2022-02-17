Alice Evans net worth: Ioan Gruffudd's estranged wife's fortune explored as actor files restraining order against her 

American actor Ioan Gruffudd has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans, alleging domestic violence.

As per court documents obtained by People, the 48-year-old actor filed a form on February 15 asking the 53-year-old actress to stay at least 100 yards away from him and his partner Bianca Wallace and not to contact either of them.

In the documents, Gruffudd claimed that between August 2020 and January 1, 2021, she repeatedly threatened him that if he left her, she would make false accusations about him, sell false stories about him to the press, and damage his career.

He further alleged that Evans told him repeatedly that she would do to him what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp.

"Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother."

Gruffudd also added that Alice Evans told him that everyone would believe her and she would eventually win.

In the documents, he noted that his legal team tried to stop her alleged campaign, but were unsuccessful, and that he stopped taking her calls in spring of last year.

What is Ioan Gruffudd's estranged wife Alice Evans' net worth?

Born in 1972, New Jersey-bred Alice Evans was raised in England. Education wise, the British actress graduated from University College London and then moved to Paris.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, her current net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

While Alice Evans' first TV appearance was in the series Strangers in 1996, she made her film debut in 1998's Rewind. Between 1996 and 1999, she starred as Clara in the series Elisa Top Model. Between 2003 and 2004, she appeared as Olivia Garson on The Chris Isaak Show.

Evans appeared on Lost in 2009 and in the role of Esther on The Vampire Diaries from 2011 to 2012. She appeared in Disney's 102 Dalmatians movie in 2000 and in Blackball in 2003 as Kerry Speight. Additionally, she has appeared in episodes of Highlander, Best of Both Worlds, CSI: Miami, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Mentalist, Brothers & Sisters, and Grimm.

Gruffudd and Alice Evans first crossed each other's paths in 2000 on the set of 102 Dalmatians and tied the knot in 2007. The actor filed for divorce in March 2021. The duo are parents to two daughters - Ella (12) and Elsie (8).

