Who is Bianca Wallace? Ioan Gruffudd's ex-wife Alice Evans accuses actor of having three-year affair with her friend

Ioan Gruffudd's ex-wife Alice Evans has accused the actor of having a three-year affair with her friend, Bianca Wallace. The allegation comes after the Hornblower star went Instagram official with the latter.

The actor officially confirmed his new relationship seven months after his split from Alice. He shared a photo of the couple and thanked Bianca for making him smile:

However, Alice immediately took to Twitter to reveal that Ioan’s new girlfriend has been her friend in the past. She also claimed that her ex-husband cheated on her with Bianca:

“So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I'm a bad person and I'm not exciting… and he just wants to be on set abroad, has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca.”

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans decided to part ways earlier this year. The former filed for divorce in the Los Angeles Supreme Court and the marriage officially ended in September.

All about Ioan Gruffudd's new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace

Bianca Wallace is an actress, model and producer (Image via Bianca Wallace/Instagram)

Bianca Wallace is an Australian actress, model and producer. According to The Daily Mail, she was born to Kerryn Hayes and Shawn Wallace in 1992. The 30-year-old moved to Queensland in 2011 to establish a career in acting.

She has appeared in the 2020 short film Bloodline and also earned roles in TV shows like Loveland and Relations**t. She also worked as the executive producer of The Rain in Spain. She has over 4K followers on Instagram.

The budding actress recently made news after confirming her relationship with Ioan Gruffudd. The pair reportedly met on the set of ABC’s drama series Harrow. However, she also became embroiled in controversy as the latter’s ex-wife accused the duo of cheating on her for three years.

A look into Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans’ relationship

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans divorced after 14 years of marriage (Image via Getty Images)

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans met while filming 102 Dalmatians in 2000 and started dating after the latter broke up with her then-boyfriend Olivier Picasso. The pair got engaged after spending five years together and tied the knot in 2007 after seven years of a relationship.

The lavish wedding ceremony took place at the 'One&Only Palmilla Resort' in Mexico in the presence of friends and family. The couple went on to welcome two children together, daughters Ella and Elsie.

Unfortunately, the pair decided to part ways earlier this year and Ioan filed for divorce. During an interview with The Guardian, the Fantastic Four actor shared that the couple failed to make the relationship work:

"I think we’ve struggled the past four years, making time for each other because physically we’re apart."

In a joint statement, the pair requested privacy and mentioned they will continue to co-parent their children:

"As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Following their divorce in September, Ioan Gruffudd started dating Bianca Wallace. However, Alice Evans recently shared that Bianca was her old friend and accused her ex-husband of cheating on her while they were still married.

The claims were later shot down by Ioan’s friend and colleague Amy Douglas. It remains to be seen if the actor will address the situation in the days to come.

