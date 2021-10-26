What is Padma Lakshmi's net worth? TV star set to make South Indian brunch on 'Selena + Chef'

Chef Padma Lakshmi is set to join Selena Gomez in her upcoming season of Selena + Chef. With the pop star as host, the HBO Max show will welcome multiple top chefs worldwide to teach the pop star new dishes.

One such talented chef is Padma Lakshmi, who will guide Gomez to cook a South Indian brunch on Selena + Chef. As per the show’s format, the Indian-origin star will join the Disney alum via video call.

Padma Lakshmi is popularly known for hosting the TV reality show Top Chef and is also a model, actor, and author. Her hard work and talent helped her reach the top of her career, and now, she is worth millions.

Padma Lakshmi's net worth explored

Appearing on Selena + Chef is just a small feather that Padma Lakshmi has added to her cap. She is a determined woman who has survived her parents’ divorce, migration to a new country, and sadly, se*ual assault as a child. Even though Padma Lakshmi went through so much, she didn’t give up on her passion and dreams.

At the age of 21, she started her modeling career when a modeling agent discovered her in Madrid. The Tamil Nadu-born joined the list of the first Indian models to sustain a job in New York and Paris. Padma Lakshmi, who was German-American photographer Helmut Newton’s favorite model, has worked for designers, including Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Gianni Versace.

In 2006, she rose to fame on Emmy-winning show Top Chef, where she hosts and judges to date. Her reported net worth is $40 million.

Apart from hosting, the star has also made multiple guest appearances on television reality shows, series, and movies. Padma Lakshmi is also a successful cookbook author with "Easy Exotic" and "Love, Loss and What Were Ate" to her credit. In a nutshell, the Selena + Chef star has a versatile personality who has earned recognition in almost all the fields she is talented at. This makes her a wealthy woman with an estimated net worth of $40 million and reportedly charges $50 thousand per episode of Top Chef.

Personal life

Padma Lakshmi was married to novelist Salman Rushdie for three years. She later dated billionaire Theodore J. Forstmann and venture capitalist Adam Dell. The Selena + Chef cast member has a daughter named Krishna with Dell.

Meanwhile, the philanthropist lives in a luxurious apartment in New York City with her daughter.

About ‘Selena + Chef' Season 3

Coming back to Selena + Chef, the network dropped the third season’s trailer, and it has left fans super excited.

For those unaware of the show, the official synopsis of Selena + Chef reads:

“This season also embraces fun (Covid-safe) group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.”

Gomez discovered the unscripted cooking series during the lockdown period when she had to cook on her own. So, she decided to learn different recipes from renowned chefs and treat her family and friends with unique dishes.

The top chefs to appear on the show include Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, Kwame Onwuachi, Aarón Sánchez, Gabe Kennedy, Sophia Roe, Ayesha Curry, Jamie Oliver, Fabio Viviani and Esther Choi.

Selena + Chef Season 3 is all set to air Thursday, October 28, on HBO Max.

