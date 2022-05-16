What time does the Johnny Depp trial start today? All you need to know as case resumes 

The defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is set to resume this week. Heard is likely to return to the stand to testify prior to her lawyers calling the remaining witnesses. Johnny Depp’s $50 million trial was put on hold last week as the Wagatha Christie trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy was to take center stage amid the celebrity legal battle.

The trial is expected to resume on Monday, May 16 at 9am ET. Those who wish to watch the trial live can stream it on YouTube on the following channels- Sky News, Law & Crime Network and Court TV. The trial is expected to end at 5 p.m. today.

The defamation trial was scheduled to run for five weeks. Closing arguments from both the parties are expected to be given on May 27.

Reminder that the Johnny Depp V Amber Heard case begins at 9am today so an hour earlier than usual. It also starts with the continuation of Amber's direct, not her cross examination.

Spokespersons for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp share their views on the court proceedings

At the end of last week, both sides issued statements on how they believed the proceedings were going. During the trial, Heard spoke extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp. Her testimony included gruesome allegations of a physical and sexual assault she reportedly suffered after an altercation with Depp in Australia in 2015.

ChairmanOfTheBored @CastleBroadview BREAKING NEWS, FOR IMMEDIATE RT: Amber Heard claimed under oath that this is a picture of herself with TWO black eyes, a broken nose and a busted lip. There is NO possibility this photo contains even one black eye. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #DeppvHeard [Medical explanation follows:] BREAKING NEWS, FOR IMMEDIATE RT: Amber Heard claimed under oath that this is a picture of herself with TWO black eyes, a broken nose and a busted lip. There is NO possibility this photo contains even one black eye. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #DeppvHeard [Medical explanation follows:] https://t.co/j4d3MPp6JO

When the Pirates of the Caribbean star took the witness stand for three-and-a-half days, he testified about the physical and verbal abuse he had undergone, allegedly from the hands of Amber Heard.

A spokesperson for Johnny Depp told People magazine that Heard was giving “the performance of her life” during her direct examination, which Depp’s counsel had predicted. The spokesperson added:

“While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made. His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.”

not lindsay lohan @cocainecross Feb 2020: A private phone call recorded by Depp leaks online, in which Amber says “Tell the world… see how many people believe or side with you” in response to Depp saying they had fair fights. This audio is widely taken out of context and used against Heard. Full conversation: Feb 2020: A private phone call recorded by Depp leaks online, in which Amber says “Tell the world… see how many people believe or side with you” in response to Depp saying they had fair fights. This audio is widely taken out of context and used against Heard. Full conversation: https://t.co/F1eGs4DX2r

In response to Depp’s spokesperson’s statement, an Amber Heard representative accused Depp of “attacking the victim.” They said:

“They boast that Mr. Depp’s story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct.”

The spokesperson added that Depp’s counsel is “panicked” and that they are doing their best to ensure that compelling evidence against Depp is not introduced.

Heard’s spokesperson concluded by saying:

“Mr. Depp’s behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. They feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim.”

Who is expected to testify for Amber Heard?

The Aquaman actress’ sister Whitney Henriquez is expected to testify for Heard. Actor Ellen Barkin is also expected to testify for the actress.

According to GoodtoKnow, Johnny Depp’s sister Debbie Depp is yet to testify. However, she appears to be on Heard’s list of witnesses. Actor James Franco was also listed as a potential witness. He is expected to appear via a video link.

